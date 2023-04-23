The Vegas Golden Knights' social media team sure knows how to get a rise out of Buffalo Sabres fans thanks to two words: Jack Eichel.

Eichel is making his playoff debut with Vegas this season after not making the playoffs throughout his tenure with the Sabres.

Eichel had two power play goals and an assist in a 5-4, double-overtime victory against Winnipeg in Game 3 on Saturday. He also had a goal in Game 2.

With four points, he is tied among U.S.-born players for most points in their first three career playoff games.

In an obvious dig, the Golden Knights' Twitter feed posted, "Imagine not liking Jack Eichel" during Saturday's game.

imagine not liking Jack Eichel — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 22, 2023

Well, that opened the floodgates. Here is a sampling of responses, at least the ones we could publish.

Note that not everyone is salty at Eichel, with some Sabres fans appreciative of the outcome of the trade that brought Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs and a draft pick to Buffalo.

give it time. give it time. #trust — Big Franky (@bigfranky75) April 22, 2023

I think y'all wouldn't like him too if he said some of things he's said about us about you. That said, he's my favorite non Sabre. — Andrew🕯️🦏🕯️ (@PastaGut) April 22, 2023

Good luck with him... No hard feelings. I'm so thankful to have Tuch and Krebs. It's really a win win... We got rid of Eichel AND we got Tuch and Krebs. Worked out perfectly. — 🏒💙💛PUCK LUCK 716❤️🖤🏒 (@BillsMafiaofLa) April 22, 2023

Hard to imagine unless you’re every teammate he’s ever had — The Sabres. Fun again, finally. (@mongoose205422) April 22, 2023

Just wait til the honeymoon is over lol — Matt (@SabreMatt) April 22, 2023

Just tag the Sabres next time — x- golden choke artists (@honesthockeyfan) April 22, 2023

just wait till vegas starts losing, then youll see why we dont like him very much. — x-Northern Sabres Boi (@Buffaletsgo) April 23, 2023

Don’t need to imagine — Lamy (Sharks NEED Bedard) (@85Mukhamadullin) April 22, 2023

$10m a year and the future leveraged for a guy who’s never scored over 36 and another 2nd round exit lol, keep throwing shade while the Sabres haven’t done anything but get better since we got rid of sniffing counters Jack 😂😂😂 — Tre White for Vezina (@Defendant) April 22, 2023

wait until your relationship with him sours. your thoughts of him will drop immediately — nick (@NickSchroeck98) April 22, 2023

Ask any Buffalo fan — eric the Avs fan (2-1) (@eec_19) April 22, 2023

Imagine? I don't need to https://t.co/NkPeZNsWc4 — x-Alex z (50-23-9) PLAYOFF SZN (@KlimIsHim) April 22, 2023

Yeah not a hard concept https://t.co/SVL6Hj9YAv — jason (@jmphill88) April 22, 2023