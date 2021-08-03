Goalie Michael Houser returning to Sabres organization on AHL contract

Michael Houser is returning to the Buffalo Sabres organization following an unprecedented run with the club last season.

Houser, a 28-year-old goaltender, signed one-year, American Hockey League contract with the Sabres and Rochester Americans, sources told The Buffalo News. It's likely Houser will begin the year with the Cincinnati Cyclones, who opted to not participate in the 2020-21 ECHL season.

Houser is an important depth addition for the Sabres, who lost Linus Ullmark to the Boston Bruins on the first day of free agency. While Houser won't be part of the four-man competition in training camp, he's a reliable replacement for Rochester, or even Buffalo, if injuries deplete depth at the position.

Houser's remarkable run with the Sabres was one of the few feel-good-stories of a last-place finish for Buffalo last season. Following 283 games in the AHL and ECHL, Houser finally received his NHL opportunity when he made his Sabres debut on May 3, stopping 34 of 36 shots in a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders. He delivered another win the following night, delivering 45 wins for a Sabres team that didn't have Jack Eichel.

Michael Houser's 'special night' following difficult road ends with a Sabres win Playing in his first game at any level since March 7, 2020, Houser stopped all 15 shots he faced in the third period, standing tall to help the Sabres rally from a two-goal deficit to defeat the New York Islanders 4-2.

Across four games, Houser logged a .901 save percentage and narrowly lost the season finale in his hometown, Pittsburgh, making 22 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Penguins.

When Ullmark signed with Boston, the Sabres added veteran goalies Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell on one-year contract. The latter is a two-way deal, meaning Dell will not have to pass through waivers if assigned to Rochester. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Dustin Tokarski will also compete for the starting job.

