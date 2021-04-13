 Skip to main content
Goalie Linus Ullmark won't return for Sabres after exiting early with injury
Goalie Linus Ullmark won't return for Sabres after exiting early with injury

Sabres defeat Rangers 3-2 in shootout (copy)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark is a pending unrestricted free agent.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Goalie Linus Ullmark was unable to return to the Buffalo Sabres' game in Boston after sustaining an injury in the first period Tuesday night at TD Garden.

This was Ullmark's eighth game since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for a month.

The Sabres opted to not trade the pending unrestricted free agent before the Monday deadline, and General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters that signing Ullmark to an extension is a priority for the organization.

Entering Tuesday, Ullmark had a .917 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average while compiling a 9-6-3 record in 19 games this season. His .936 save percentage at 5-on-5 ranked sixth among all NHL goalies to appear in at least 10 games.

