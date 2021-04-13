Goalie Linus Ullmark won't return for Sabres after exiting early with injury

Goalie Linus Ullmark was unable to return to the Buffalo Sabres' game in Boston after sustaining an injury in the first period Tuesday night at TD Garden.
This was Ullmark's eighth game since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for a month.
The Sabres opted to not trade the pending unrestricted free agent before the Monday deadline, and General Manager Kevyn Adams told reporters that signing Ullmark to an extension is a priority for the organization.
Entering Tuesday, Ullmark had a .917 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average while compiling a 9-6-3 record in 19 games this season. His .936 save percentage at 5-on-5 ranked sixth among all NHL goalies to appear in at least 10 games.
Lance Lysowski
News Sports Reporter
I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.
