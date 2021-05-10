 Skip to main content
Goalie Dustin Tokarski is Sabres' nominee for Masterton Award
Goalie Dustin Tokarski is Sabres' nominee for Masterton Award

Sabres Capitals Hockey (copy)

In honor of his late father, Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) points to the heavens after his first NHL win in more than five years as defenseman Matt Irwin joins him following the final horn of a 5-2 win in Washington on April 15.

 Nick Wass/Associated Press

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski, who had not played in the NHL since 2016 and had not won a game in the league since 2015, has been named the Buffalo Sabres' 2021 nominee for the Masterton Trophy, the Professional Hockey Writers' Association announced Monday.

The award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. Each PHWA chapter nominates one player and the winner is announced as part of the annual NHL Awards Show.

Read the full story by News Staff Reporter Lance Lysowski

Tokarski went 2-8-2, 3.54/.904 for the Sabres this year in 13 games but became the club's No. 1 goaltender for a spell due to injuries to both Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark. On April 13 in Washington, he earned his first NHL victory since December 12, 2015, when he was with Montreal. 

Tokarski was named the NHL's 1st Star of the Week for the week ending April 18 after going 2-1-1, 2.27/.934 with a league-high 128 saves. 

