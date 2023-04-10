Craig Anderson has had several good games in the crease for the Buffalo Sabres this year. But the NHL's oldest player has made his biggest contributions on the bench and in the dressing room.

Coach Don Granato has repeatedly mentioned the veteran goalie has become an extension of the staff and a sounding board for members of the NHL's youngest team. It's those qualities that have led Anderson, 41, to be named the Sabres' 2023 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The award is voted upon and presented by the members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. It is named after former Minnesota forward Bill Masterton, who died in 1968 and is the only NHL player to succumb from injuries in a game.

Writers in the Buffalo chapter nominated Anderson, and he will go up against the nominees of the other 31 NHL teams in the vote. Three finalists will be announced and the winner revealed June 26 at the NHL Awards in Nashville, held this year in conjunction with the NHL Draft June 28-29 in the Music City.

Anderson won the award in 2017 for the Ottawa Senators, when he was 25-11-4 with a 2.28 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and five shutouts in 40 games as the Sens came within one win of making the Stanley Cup final. That season became notable for him because he had to to take several leaves of absence to be with his wife, Nicholle, who was diagnosed with a rare form of throat cancer early in the schedule and declared cancer-free a few months later.

Anderson is 10-11-2, 3.07/.908 in 25 games for the Sabres (23 starts) in what is expected to be his final NHL season in a career that dates to 2002. He has not played since getting pulled during the 7-3 loss to Nashville on March 21 and suffering an upper-body injury in that game. He returned to the ice Thursday in Detroit, taking the morning skate with the rest of the team.

"I think you earn your ice time. That's kind of the message," Anderson said earlier this season. "You earn it, whether it's practice time, or when you get a chance in the game, you've got to make sure you're ready."

Anderson is routinely seen on the bench and in the dressing room huddling with the other Buffalo goalies. He has had several skull sessions with rookie Devon Levi, including one at Levi's locker following Thursday's 7-6 shootout victory in Detroit.

Among his notable games this season, Anderson posted a 40-save shutout on Dec. 13 against Los Angeles, won his 700th career game with an overtime victory Jan. 23 at Dallas, made 49 saves in a Feb. 24 victory at Florida and posted 25 saves in a March 13 win at Toronto that currently stands as his last one.

"Age is just a number," Anderson said after the Florida victory. "Right now. It's just managing the rest and managing your your time, so that you can have the moments in the game like this."

Anderson has played 708 career games and has 318 career wins. He is 29th on the NHL's all-time list in games played and 32nd in wins. He's fifth all-time in wins among American goalies.