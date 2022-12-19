GM Kevyn Adams says Sabres are 'learning and growing' in wake of losing streak

LAS VEGAS -- It looked like their eight-game losing streak in November might have put the Buffalo Sabres' season on ice soon after it began. But General Manager Kevyn Adams is encouraged by what he's seen of late and says the team's recent success is also part of its evolution.

"I think we're an evolving team. We knew going into the season we were going to be extremely young but we're also going to be talented," Adams said Monday in a conversation with The Buffalo News prior to the Sabres' game agains the Vegas Golden Knights. "And we're going to have times where we start to figure out our identity and roles and responsibilities and see it all work itself out, which is I think what we're in the process of and what's been happening. We're a team that's learning and growing."

The Sabres entered Monday's game 15-14-2 overall and only five points out of a playoff spot. They are 8-3-2 since Nov. 22, when they ended their losing streak with a 7-2 win in Montreal, and have become the NHL's highest-scoring team.

"During the stretch where we were on the losing streak, I felt like we played well in pockets of games, but we were kind of finding ways to make make it hard on ourselves, whether it was a turnover at the wrong time or a penalty at the wrong time, or just finding ways to lose," Adams said. "The last few weeks, we've really been practicing really well, with our habits getting good, and then it's carried over into the games.

"We're managing the games better, winning the game inside the game to some extent. We're still learning and growing, which is our focus on getting better every day. And that's kind of what we, I guess to some extent, expected coming into the season: We just have to be a team that learns and grows and gets better."

The NHL's holiday trade freeze goes into effect at midnight on Monday and Adams said he's had daily conversations with other teams, but salary cap constraints have made trades difficult league wide.

"There's a lot of time, we'll let this play itself out," Adams said. "But I think to some extent, you're always open. You have a plan, you have a process that you put in place that we know we're going through, but you're always open to ways to improve your roster. And that won't change regardless of of where we're at.

"For me you never want to put any sort of certain expectations on 'We really want to be at this spot at this time of the year.' We want to get better. That's been the discussion. Win the moments of every day, win the day, and you're going to win hockey games. We're going to improve and grow and that's been our focus inside our walls."

