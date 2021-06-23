Gilbert Perreault on the death of Rene Robert: 'This is a big, big loss'

Perreault said he had enjoyed spending time with Robert in their later years attending various Sabres alumni events and seeing his late friend interact with fans.

"We had a big thing in Buffalo," he said. "In the '70s, we were among the early players of the franchise. And then later on the Pegulas gave us the great present with the statue in front of the arena (in 2012) so the younger fans got to learn and see us again.

Rico and Rene and I had a big career in Buffalo and we were together for those seven years (1972-79). We had great years together and people remember us, plus all the things they show on TV or show on the Jumbotron during games. You show what we did in the '70s and it keeps the fans in touch with us."

General Manager Punch Imlach acquired Robert from Pittsburgh in a 1972 trade and Joe Crozier was the coach who put the line together.

"Rene was with the Leafs when he was 18-19 years old, so Punch Imlach and Joe knew him very well," Perreault said. "That was a big trade from Pittsburgh to get him for Eddie Shack when he was only 23. I guess they were trying to get another French guy with Rick and I and that's why we became the French Connection."