Gilbert Perreault on the death of Rene Robert: 'This is a big, big loss'

Gilbert Perreault was somber today when talking about his late friend and linemate Rene Robert, but the Hockey Hall of Famer was also able to have some laughs while sharing memories of his longtime French Connection right winger who died Tuesday night in Port Charlotte, Fla., after suffering a heart attack last week.
Robert played eight of his 12 NHL seasons in Buffalo, collecting 222 goals, 330 assists and 552 points.
"It took everybody by surprise, I talked to him the last time June 6 and then last week we got the sad news he had a major heart attack," Perreault, the Sabres' all-time scoring leader, said when reached by The News at his home in Victoriaville, Quebec. "You were hoping he could get better, but it's a sad day. What can I say? This is a big, big loss."
Because he lives in Canada, the pandemic prevented Perreault from seeing Robert in person since the 2019 Sabres alumni golf tournament at Park Country Club. But Perreault said they regularly spoke via text and phone.
"Rene was in good shape," Perreault said. "Every time I talked to him, he was doing bicycle 2-3 times a week and playing golf three times a week and was enjoying life. He was doing very well, so it was shocking news. Very shocking.
"But Rene really enjoyed life. He was a joker. Him and 'Rico' (Connection left winger Rick Martin) loved to get everybody going. But after that, they had a good laugh. They were good friends and a lot of fun to be around."
Perreault said he had enjoyed spending time with Robert in their later years attending various Sabres alumni events and seeing his late friend interact with fans.
"We had a big thing in Buffalo," he said. "In the '70s, we were among the early players of the franchise. And then later on the Pegulas gave us the great present with the statue in front of the arena (in 2012) so the younger fans got to learn and see us again.
Rico and Rene and I had a big career in Buffalo and we were together for those seven years (1972-79). We had great years together and people remember us, plus all the things they show on TV or show on the Jumbotron during games. You show what we did in the '70s and it keeps the fans in touch with us."
General Manager Punch Imlach acquired Robert from Pittsburgh in a 1972 trade and Joe Crozier was the coach who put the line together.
"Rene was with the Leafs when he was 18-19 years old, so Punch Imlach and Joe knew him very well," Perreault said. "That was a big trade from Pittsburgh to get him for Eddie Shack when he was only 23. I guess they were trying to get another French guy with Rick and I and that's why we became the French Connection."
Robert became the Sabres' first 100-point scorer, tallied three memorable playoff overtime goals and became a key on the vaunted Buffalo power play while moving back off the wing to play the right point.
"Rene had a great vision of the game. He knew when to make the right pass or make a good fake to shoot the puck," Perreault said. "When he was making a pass, the vision he had made him very successful on the point."
During an appearance earlier Wednesday on MSG's "The Instigators," Perreault said he vividly recalled needling Robert after a 13-3 win in Cleveland in 1978 in which Perreault had four points and Danny Gare had five – but Robert was the only Buffalo forward with none.
"Oh, he was mad after that game. We said to Rene, 'How come you didn't have any points?' " Perreault said. "We were on each other like that, but the next game all of a sudden Rene Robert had five points and we didn't have any. He tried to get everybody going and at the same time, we were having fun, too, just to make sure we had good temperament. We knew each other very well."