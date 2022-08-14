Getzville's Hayley Scamurra to represent U.S. at IIHF Women's World Championship

Hayley Scamurra will have another opportunity to bring home a gold medal.

Scamurra, a Getzville native who attended Nichols School and starred for the Buffalo Beauts from 2017-19, was named to the United States’ 23-player roster for the IIHF Women’s World Championship, which will be held in Denmark from Aug. 25 through Sept. 4.

The roster was announced Sunday following a selection camp at LECOM Harborcenter and those chosen to represent Team USA, including Scamurra, will practice there through Wednesday before departing for the tournament.

Scamurra, 27, was one of four Western New Yorkers to participate in the selection camp, joining defender Emily Matheson (Getzville), Katy Knoll (Amherst) and Maureen Murphy (Buffalo).

Of that group, Matheson has the most international experience with gold medals at all four world championships in which she's participated and gold from the Winter Olympics in 2018. It was her first camp with Team USA since she gave birth to her son, Hudson, last June.

Although Murphy won't play at the world championships, she was one of 23 players selected for the U.S.' collegiate women's select team, which will compete in a three-game series with Canada on Aug. 17, 18 and 20. Murphy ranked fifth in the NCAA last season with 1.51 points per game as a senior at Northeastern.

Scamurra made a world championship team that also includes Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Kendall Coyne Schofield.

This will be Scamurra’s third IIHF Women’s World Championship after she played for Team USA at the international tournament in 2019 and 2021, winning gold and silver, respectively. Most recently, she won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, where she totaled one goal and three points in seven games.

It’s the latest chapter in a storybook ascent for Scamurra. A skilled 5-foot-8 forward, Scamurra, unlike most players on the roster, wasn’t invited to a Team USA camp as a teenager or college student. She established herself as one of the best in the world with a prolific collegiate career at Northeastern – including 111 points in 123 games for a 0.9 point-per-game average – and a remarkable showing with the Beauts in the professional league formerly known as the NWHL.

Scamurra made an immediate impact upon joining the Beauts in 2017, helping the club reach the Isobel Cup final with four points in two games. In two full seasons that followed, Scamurra used the professional experience to learn more about how she could use her skills to make an impact. She was named the league’s rookie of the year and co-MVP of the all-star game in 2017-18, and in 2018-19, her final season with the Beauts, she led the NWHL in points (20 in 16 regular-season games).

In December 2018, Scamurra attended USA Hockey's Women's Winter Training Camp in Plymouth, Mich., where she competed alongside some of the world's best for five days. An impressive showing earned Scamurra a spot on the national team for the 2019 world championships in Finland, where she helped her home country capture a fifth consecutive gold medal.

Now a fixture on the national team, Scamurra will try to help Team USA win gold for the first time since her world championship debut.