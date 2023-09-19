Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is part of a series profiling the members of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The induction dinner is Nov. 8 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For tickets, visit buffalosportshallfame.com.

Gerry Meehan stands alone in Sabres history, as the only man to captain the team and then serve as its general manager. And his impact was huge on both fronts.

Former Sabres captain/GM Gerry Meehan sees better days ahead for his old team "The Sabres have done a good job of changing the team from one that is wondering what it is all about to one that, I think, is on the cusp of being really, really good," Meehan said.

But when the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame did its research for the June announcement that Meehan would be part of its Class of 2023, its board made a startling discovery: Meehan has not been inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame. That group had been dormant for several years before inducting Ryan Miller in January.

Meehan said he doesn’t know what to make of the situation, given that the only GM in team history that has entered the club’s own hall is Punch Imlach. But joining many of his former teammates in the Greater Buffalo Hall is a big honor. Meehan, 76, last played for the Sabres in 1974 and his career as GM – highlighted by trade acquisitions of Dominik Hasek, Pat LaFontaine and Dale Hawerchuk and the defection of Alexander Mogilny – ended in 1993 after about 6½ years.

“This was a very nice surprise for me and I guess people are interested in the history,” Meehan said. “I’m honored to be part of the history of this sports community in Buffalo, and much appreciate the recognition and will accept it with great honor and gratitude.”

Meehan joined the Sabres as their 15th pick in the 1970 expansion draft. He had 94 goals and 113 assists in four seasons, and his best one was his 31-goal, 60-point output in 1972-73. That was the Sabres’ first playoff campaign.

“He was very good as a captain,” said former teammate Don Luce, a member of both Halls who also served as Meehan’s director of player personnel in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. “He’d speak up for us and help make decisions, but he wasn’t a big yeller or screamer. When he played, he played hard and we followed that. That to me was huge leadership.

“He’s a very intelligent guy. He would figure things out and do a lot of thinking. His personality and intelligence told me that he was kind of destined to be in management.”

On the ice, Meehan is perhaps best remembered for his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1971-72 season finale in Memorial Auditorium. The Sabres were playing out the string on a season that saw them finish with just 51 points, still their fewest in a full schedule. The Flyers simply had to hold on to a tie to get the one point they needed to make the playoffs.

The score was 2-2 late in the third period when Meehan got the puck, broke the neutral zone, crossed the Flyers blue line and beat goalie Doug Favell with four seconds left. The 3-2 victory gave the Sabres a boost of confidence and left the stunned Flyers out of the playoffs.

It would be 18 years before Philly would miss the postseason again, and they appeared in six Stanley Cup finals in that span that included their wins over Boston in 1974 and the Sabres in 1975.

“I remember that Mike Byers passed me the puck, I came across the red line. And then nobody’s stopping me,” Meehan said. “The Philadelphia Flyers were a pretty good checking team and I just said I’ll take as much ice as I can get. Inside the blue line, knowing the clock’s winding down, I took what I would call a meager desperation shot at the net, just as the game was almost over. I really thought it was going to be over and and to my surprise, it went in the net.”

“I was on the on the bench directly behind Gerry and it was fabulous,” Luce said. “The clock was winding down and he got in the right position. He always had a deceptive shot that didn’t look like he’s putting in a lot of effort into it but it was a very good shot.”

Meehan said it was one of the great thrills of his career to lead the Sabres into the 1973 playoffs against Montreal as he and linemate Jim Lorentz combined for 58 goals during the season while spending most of their time with either Hugh Harris or Steve Atkinson on the other wings.

“I’d always been a leader on all the teams I played on,” Meehan said. “So it wasn’t that abnormal for me to take on that role but it was a big responsibility. You not only have to do some administrative and political and all that kind of stuff, but you also have to play. When I played well and represented the club, I was honored and thrilled to have the ‘C’.”

One of his big disappointments was the Sabres’ playoff miss in 1974, when a leg injury to Gilbert Perreault and the sudden death of veteran defenseman Tim Horton in a traffic accident conspired to crush the team’s spirit and ruin its season.

“That was disappointing. That fourth year was a real challenge for me and all of us,” Meehan said. “It’s not just one or two players, it’s a full machinery that blends in a way that if one key element is gone, the machinery starts to go clunky.

“And as I spent my life building teams and thinking about how you build teams, it’s not necessarily the superstar that makes it happen. But the superstar makes the machine drive its most efficiently, which allows everybody else to shift into positions behind that really controlling player.”

Meehan got plenty of stars in his time with some daring maneuvers. Hawerchuk arrived in a huge 1990 reset trade for Phil Housley, and Meehan went big to get LaFontaine the next year in a swap that included Pierre Turgeon, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 1987. All are Hall of Famers now, with Turgeon announced in late June for this year’s class.

Sabres brass came to Stockholm in 1989 and left with Alexander Mogilny It was just more than 30 years ago that the Sabres were involved a real-life spy novel, getting Alexander Mogilny to defect from the Soviet Red Army after it won the World Championships in Stockholm.

The biggest moves: Getting Hasek from Chicago after he appeared in the last game of the 1992 Stanley Cup final against Pittsburgh and getting Mogilny to defect from Russia via Stockholm in 1989.

“I always had complete trust in him,” said Luce, who was Mogilny’s driver through Sweden as they evaded the Russian KGB while Meehan worked the young player’s immigration paperwork. “I knew every ‘I’ would be dotted and every ‘T’ would be crossed. He would study all the possibilities and make sure they’re covered before we went forward or did anything.”

Meehan has always said the trades were always just an effort to improve the team. But they were big efforts, the kind that GMs today often don’t have the guts – or the salary cap space – to make.

Erik Brady: Former Sabre Gerry Meehan feeling right at home as visiting professor at UB Meehan found his niche here as a player. Since then, in his evolution as a man in full, he has done the same as a student, a lawyer, a general manager, a consultant – and now as a visiting professor.

“It’s easy to just sit on the sidelines and say you’d do that or wouldn’t do that,” Luce said. “But when you’re in the driver’s seat, it’s on your shoulders. And it is not an easy position to be in. There’s a lot of things you have to weigh. There’s always gonna be the detractors. You have to believe in what you’re doing and he did.”

Meehan spent many years living in Toronto but returned to Clarence four years ago. A graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law, academic work he completed in his post-playing days, he serves as special counsel for the school’s Center for the Advancement of Sport. His focus is creating classes that combine computer science, law and management to form the methodologies to build sports teams.