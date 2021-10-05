German winger J-J Peterka showing Sabres he's 'something special'

The adjustment to an NHL training camp hasn’t been seamless. Against lesser competition, Peterka can get away with forcing passes through the offensive zone. He’s learned there’s less time and space, lessons that were on display at the Prospects Challenge last month. During his first game against New Jersey Devils prospects, Peterka forced a pass near the blue line that turned into a 2-on-1 the other way.

Similar attempts in NHL preseason games also have led to turnovers. But Peterka hasn’t appeared overmatched. He can drive play from the wing, a valuable attribute the Sabres lack from that position. Peterka has made outstanding passes all over the ice and his shot is NHL-ready. Like he did in Germany, Peterka must learn how to apply his skills to a more difficult game. If the Sabres' lineup Monday was any indication, the club may be willing to allow him to experience those growing pains in Buffalo, but it's possible, if not likely, he'll start the season with Rochester, which opens training camp Tuesday.

“There’s lots of details that he hasn’t had to pay attention to, quite honestly,” said Granato. “It’s good that he’s played in a men’s league overseas. That’s helped and shortened his window adapting to the NHL whenever that is. It’s made it sooner than later I think when you’ve gone through that.

"For all of these guys, the highest end skill, they’re not held accountable at the lower levels. They just get by on their skill, so they don’t have to pay attention to any details and that’s a big part of the process once they try to enter the league. For him, he does have an awareness that, ‘OK, I’m going to have to catch (that).’ "

