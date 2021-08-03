'Fueled' by longer wait, Williamsville's Chase Clark drafted by Washington Capitals

Fourteen goalies were drafted before the Capitals chose to use their sixth and final selection of the event on Clark, who did not have his name called during his first year of eligibility. Snubbed on draft day in October 2020, Clark was determined to be selected by an NHL team.

“That definitely fueled the fire for me,” Clark said of going undrafted last year. “I wanted to prove everybody wrong and that I should be there.”

While Clark was an impressive prospect exiting his 2019-20 season with the Jr. Sabres, he grew almost two inches last summer. Height is always an advantage for a goaltending prospect, but Clark has a remarkable blend of size and athleticism.

Clark, though, needed to learn how to properly use his frame to take up space in the net. Sprawling stops aren’t necessary as often if a goaltender understands what technical approach works best for him or her.

Longtime goalie coach Bob Janosz worked with many taller athletes while on staff with the Rochester Americans from 2006-17, including former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark, whose development earned him a four-year, $20 million contract with the Boston Bruins. Clark, though, has tools that few possess.