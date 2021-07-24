From Russia with skill: Unusual draft year caused Sabres to plot different course

When a global pandemic wiped out Josh Bloom’s draft-eligible season in Saginaw, the 18-year-old winger toiled away in the gym and on the ice.
His fate was left to an imperfect scouting process entering the 2021 NHL Draft. Teams had not watched Bloom compete in a game for 16 months because the Ontario Hockey League was unable to hold a season amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He was forced to monitor from afar as other prospects competed in leagues and tournaments across the globe.
So, it should not come as a shock that Bloom’s enthusiasm and excitement bubbled over following his selection in the third round, 95th overall, by the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
“Couldn’t be more excited,” proclaimed Bloom, whose unusual year led him to be ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the No. 113 North American skater in this class.
Bloom was one of eight forwards selected by the Sabres on Day 2 of the NHL draft, which was held remotely for a second consecutive year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a surprising development, General Manager Kevyn Adams’ scouting staff chose four prospects from Russia after the organization drafted zero the previous four drafts.
For the most part, the Sabres opted for players they were able to scout in-person, whether it was second-round selection Prokhor Poltapov at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship or Olivier Nadeau and Viljami Marjala in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. But there was also additional background work done on a player like Bloom, who totaled six goals and 14 points in 54 games with the Saginaw Spirit in 2018-19.
Scouting during a normal year is challenging for teams because you’re projecting who will be the best player in the future. The process is muddled when you don’t have in-person scouting or video on a prospect for an entire season. Yet, the Sabres were willing to take calculated risks to improve the depth of an organization that traded Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart during draft weekend.
“It’s nice to build a pipeline up with forwards that we believe are going to play for us someday, but we didn’t go into it saying we want to draft this many or that many. It’s just where it fell on our lists. But we’re pretty excited. I know everybody says that after the draft, that they’re thrilled with the guys they got. I can honestly tell you, as this draft was unfolding and we were about to pick and we’re holding our breath a pick or two before because we really believed in a player in whatever round it was, it gives us a good feeling as I sit here. I can tell you it was a good draft for us.”
Then came the selection of winger Isak Rosen, an 18-year-old drafted No. 14 with a pick acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in the Ristolainen trade. Rosen parlayed a breakout performance at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship into a first-round projection by scouts. He totaled seven goals in seven games to lead Sweden at the tournament.
Rosen, though, had only one assist in 22 games while receiving little ice time for Leksand IF of the Swedish Hockey League. Listed at 5-11, 156 pounds, Rosen is ultra-skilled and a remarkable skater. Most impressive, he’s not a perimeter player and shows a fearlessness when driving to the net to create scoring chances.
“His shot and speed are at an NHL level right now,” said Sabres director of amateur scouting Jerry Forton. “He just needs to get a little bit stronger.”
On Day 2, the Sabres selected, in order, forwards Poltapov, Aleksandr Kisakov, Stiven Sardarian, Bloom, Nadeau, Marjala, Willian von Barnekow-Lofberg; defenseman Nikita Novikov; and center Tyson Kozak.
The selection of four Russian players – Poltapov, Kisakov, Sardarian and Novikov – deviates from the Sabres’ typical draft-day trends, as they had not drafted a player from the country since Vasili Glotov in 2016. However, two of the four represented their home country at the Under-18 world championships in Frisco, Texas, a tournament attended by five Sabres staff members, including Adams and associate general manager Jason Karmanos.
When determining how to approach this draft, Forton explained the Sabres decided as an organization to “take a closer look” at Russian players. The previous regime focused more on prospects from Sweden and the United States Hockey League. Additionally, video and data are reliable for leagues in Russia, including at the junior level, Forton said.
“I think we had a very strong comfort level with a lot of the Russian players on our list,” he said. “They all played a great amount of hockey the last two seasons – regular season, playoffs. … Up until our very last pick today, we went straight off our list. I had a pretty good idea a couple of these Russians maybe we were a little bit higher on than other organizations.”
The Sabres were universally lauded for their selections of Poltapov and Kisakov. Both are candidates to represent Russia at world juniors in 2021-22.
Poltapov, 18, is a power forward that Forton described as having “hard skill” and may earn a roster spot with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League this season. In addition to a dynamic performance at the Under-18 tournament, Poltapov totaled 25 goals and 52 points in 61 games for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, leading Russia’s top junior league in primary points production.
Listed at 5-10, 150 pounds, Kisakov will need to gain weight and strength before he’s ready for the North American game, but he’s a skilled winger who totaled 36 goals and 73 points in 61 games with his junior team. Both Poltapov and Kisakov likely will remain in Russia during the early stages of their development.
Sardarian, meanwhile, is taking a different path, beginning this season with a move to the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms. The 18-year-old winger is committed to attend the University of New Hampshire.
Another deviation occurred with the selections of Nadeau and Marjala from the QMJHL, a league the Sabres have not drafted from since Vaclav Karabacek in 2014. The previous regime didn’t avoid the league’s prospects, but there was a greater emphasis this season because it was one of only two major junior leagues in North America to hold a full season.
The OHL did not play at all, while the Western Hockey League held an abbreviated season. Additionally, longtime Sabres scout Kevin Devine is based in Eastern Canada, providing Buffalo with live viewings of the two intriguing prospects.
There was more risk in drafting Bloom and Kozak.
“I think, basically, teams were looking at what I could be versus what they saw in my 16-year-old year, which is a very different player than what I am now," Bloom said. "I feel like people will see that coming into my third season with the Spirit."
Bloom was only 16 years old during his last season with Saginaw, but Sabres scout Graham Beamish traveled to Ontario to watch a few of Bloom’s workouts ahead of the draft. The scouting staff also examined video from Bloom’s season in 2019-20. Kozak, meanwhile, appeared in only 18 games in the WHL last season.
“The OHL was obviously the toughest league in that regard this year. The WHL was also a little tough for us. We do have a part-time scout out there and in some cases some teams only got 12, 15, 20 games this season. … The more we saw, the more comfortable you could get.”