From Russia with skill: Unusual draft year caused Sabres to plot different course

Scouting during a normal year is challenging for teams because you’re projecting who will be the best player in the future. The process is muddled when you don’t have in-person scouting or video on a prospect for an entire season. Yet, the Sabres were willing to take calculated risks to improve the depth of an organization that traded Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart during draft weekend.

“It’s nice to build a pipeline up with forwards that we believe are going to play for us someday, but we didn’t go into it saying we want to draft this many or that many. It’s just where it fell on our lists. But we’re pretty excited. I know everybody says that after the draft, that they’re thrilled with the guys they got. I can honestly tell you, as this draft was unfolding and we were about to pick and we’re holding our breath a pick or two before because we really believed in a player in whatever round it was, it gives us a good feeling as I sit here. I can tell you it was a good draft for us.”

The Sabres’ 11-player draft haul is led by Owen Power, a 6-foot-6 defenseman who became the franchise’s fourth No. 1 pick. Power was this draft’s unanimous top prospect after a year in which he had a solid freshman season at the University of Michigan and starred against NHL competition at the IIHF World Championship in Latvia this spring.