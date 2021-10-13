From Owen Power to the young Amerks: 15 Sabres prospects to watch in 2021-22

8. Isak Rosen, winger, Leksands IF (Swedish Hockey League): The Sabres drafted Rosen in the first round, 14th overall, with a pick acquired in the Rasmus Ristolainen trade. Rosen, 18, uses his elite speed to slice through defensive-zone coverage and used an impressive performance at the IIHF Under-18 world championships last spring (seven goals and nine points in eight games) to buoy his draft stock.

9. Aleksandr Kisakov, winger, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL in Russia): Kisakov was a second-round pick of the Sabres in July after the 5-10, 150-pound forward totaled 73 points in 61 junior games last season.

10. Stiven Sardarian, winger, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL): A 6-1 forward committed to play NCAA hockey for New Hampshire, Sardarian had 30 points in 50 Russian junior games last season. He made the early move to North America to prepare for the NHL.

11. Linus Weissbach, winger, Rochester: A seventh-round draft choice in 2017, Weissbach developed into a fast, playmaking forward during his four seasons at the University of Wisconsin. Now 23 years old, he has a legitimate opportunity to help the Sabres this season.