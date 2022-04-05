Friendship has helped Victor Olofsson, Rasmus Asplund carve out roles with Sabres

The transition wasn’t always easy, though. Both needed to learn the nuances of playing defense on the smaller ice surface in North America. There also was the adjustment off the ice, as they had to learn life in the United States. As roommates in Rochester, Asplund and Olofsson shopped for groceries together and supported each other through any inconvenience that occurred away from the rink.

“The NHL was our only goal,” said Olofsson. “We liked our time in Rochester. It was fun and we had a great team. We played some very good hockey, but none of us obviously wanted to stay there. Nobody wants to be in the American League. It’s the NHL you want to get to. From day one, we helped each other work really hard in the American League and eventually we got here.”

Olofsson’s call-up to Buffalo came sooner than Asplund’s. The Sabres recalled Olofsson from Rochester in March 2019 and he quickly proved that he was ready for the best league in the world. He finished the 2018-19 season with 30 goals for the Amerks. Asplund didn’t make his NHL debut until the following season, but he showed that his skating and skill were up to the challenge.