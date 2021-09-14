Fred Stanfield, member of Sabres' 1975 Stanley Cup final team, dies at 77

"It was just one of those nights," Stanfield recalled of the win over the Caps. "'Rico' (Rick Martin) had four goals, which was amazing, and they kind of gave up and we took over. It doesn't happen too often, but it did that night."

Stanfield, a Toronto native who played his junior hockey in St. Catharines, had his best NHL seasons in Boston with six 20-goal seasons and a career high of 79 points in 1971-72. He was acquired from Chicago in one of the most significant trades in NHL history, the 1967 deal that brought future Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito and Ken Hodge to Boston.

Stanfield had 16 points in the playoffs during both of Boston's championship runs; the Bruins won the Cup in 1970 with a sweep of St. Louis on Bobby Orr's overtime goal and then needed six games to dispatch the New York Rangers in 1972.

Following his hockey career, Stanfield spent more than 25 years as the owner of Fred Stanfield's Office Furniture store, which was housed in multiple locations in Amherst and Clarence. His wife, Anita, died in 2019. He is survived by a son and a daughter.