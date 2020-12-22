Four Sabres prospects set to play at IIHF World Junior Championship

This is an important development opportunity for Quinn, who turned 19 in September and is expected to receive an invite to Sabres training camp. This could be his only meaningful competition for months because the OHL may have to push its start date into mid- to late February following provincewide lockdowns in Ontario.

Last season, Quinn totaled 52 goals, a 40-goal improvement from 2018-19, with 37 assists for 89 points in a breakout season to become the No. 8 overall draft pick in October.

Look for Quinn to play on both special teams units and remain in a top-six role for a team that will be favored to win the tournament.

JJ Peterka, left wing, second round, 2020

A dynamic scorer acquired with the No. 34 pick in the most recent draft, Peterka is making his second consecutive appearance in the tournament after totaling four goals with two assists for six points in seven games last year. He paired with Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel and Tim Stuetzle, who the Ottawa Senators recently drafted second overall, to form a dynamic top line.