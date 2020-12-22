Four Sabres prospects set to play at IIHF World Junior Championship

Buffalo Sabres fans clamoring for hockey’s return will finally have meaningful games to watch in the final days of 2020.
Four Sabres prospects – Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn of Canada, JJ Peterka of Germany and Ryan Johnson of the United States – will represent their respective countries at the IIHF World Junior Championship, which is scheduled for Dec. 25 through Jan. 5 inside an Edmonton bubble.
The event will be televised on NHL Network, beginning with exhibition games Tuesday night. Preliminary round games start Christmas Day, as Peterka and Germany face Finland at 6 p.m. EDT, followed by Johnson and the United States against Russia at 9:30 p.m.
The most notable game early in the tournament is Canada versus Germany at 6 p.m. Dec. 26, as Cozens and Quinn will face Peterka. The gold medal game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
Dylan Cozens, center, first round, 2019
Cozens, drafted seventh overall in June 2019, is an alternate captain after contributing to Canada’s gold-medal win at world juniors last January. He had four goals with five assists for nine points in seven games at the tournament.
This time, though, Cozens will have a more prominent role on and off the ice, as he is expected to center a top line that will feature Quinn and Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach. Cozens, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, will use this tournament as a tuneup for Sabres training camp and he is expected to break camp with the NHL roster.
While adventure sports are beloved in the isolated region, hockey is often the talk of the town, as citizens of the Yukon Territory’s only city monitor from afar their beloved son, Dylan Cozens.
Cozens, 19, has seemingly mastered competition against players his age, as he displayed last season with the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes.
Across the past two seasons with Lethbridge, Cozens totaled 72 goals and 97 assists for 169 points in 119 games. He looked dynamic in Canada’s selection camp scrimmages ahead of this tournament, including a goal in the opening game.
Jack Quinn, right wing, first round, 2020
Analysts predicted Quinn would be on the outside looking in following a selection camp that included more talented players because of the NHL’s late start. However, Quinn, who played for Canada coach Andre Tourigny with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s, used a strong final two scrimmages to earn a roster spot and a possible spot on the top line.
This is an important development opportunity for Quinn, who turned 19 in September and is expected to receive an invite to Sabres training camp. This could be his only meaningful competition for months because the OHL may have to push its start date into mid- to late February following provincewide lockdowns in Ontario.
“I knew that I needed to do more,” said Quinn, now 19 and a recent first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres. “It was a good lesson for me to realize that nothing was going to come easy.”
Last season, Quinn totaled 52 goals, a 40-goal improvement from 2018-19, with 37 assists for 89 points in a breakout season to become the No. 8 overall draft pick in October.
Look for Quinn to play on both special teams units and remain in a top-six role for a team that will be favored to win the tournament.
JJ Peterka, left wing, second round, 2020
A dynamic scorer acquired with the No. 34 pick in the most recent draft, Peterka is making his second consecutive appearance in the tournament after totaling four goals with two assists for six points in seven games last year. He paired with Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel and Tim Stuetzle, who the Ottawa Senators recently drafted second overall, to form a dynamic top line.
Peterka was considered among the top remaining players Wednesday in the NHL draft.
Peterka, 18, has been playing with EHC Red Bull Salzburg of Austria’s top professional league, totaling seven goals with nine assists for 16 points in 12 games. He may join EHC Red Bull Munchen of Germany’s top professional league following the tournament.
Ryan Johnson, defenseman, first round, 2019
Johnson did not make the United States’ world junior team in 2019, his first after being selected 31st overall by former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill. Johnson, one of the youngest players in his draft class, has since taken significant steps in his development, as illustrated by the impressive start to his sophomore season with the University of Minnesota.
Johnson, who spent the long offseason working with his father, Craig, a retired NHL forward, has four assists in six games with the Gophers. After showing a solid foundation away from the puck, Johnson is beginning to use his skating and on-ice vision to create scoring chances in the offensive zone. He’s one of nine defensemen on the U.S. team and may partner with his Minnesota teammate, Brock Faber.
"At the end of the day, I have to focus on what I can control, which is my work,” said Johnson.
Johnson, 19, was selected with the first-round draft pick acquired from the St. Louis Blues as part of the Ryan O’Reilly trade. He has yet to sign his entry-level contract. The left-shot defenseman is listed at 6-1, 175 pounds.