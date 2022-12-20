Former Sabres second-round pick Brendan Guhle retires at age 25

Former Sabres prospect Brendan Guhle has retired at age 25, according to DEL’s Eisbären Berlin for whom he played seven games this season.

Guhle, a 2015 second-round pick by former General Manager Tim Murray, played only 23 regular-season games over three seasons with the Sabres. He played 50 games in each of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with Rochester.

The Sabres parted with the defenseman and one of their three first-round picks in the 2020 draft to acquire Brandon Montour at the trade deadline in 2019.

Since the trade, he primarily played for San Diego in the AHL and played 42 games with Anaheim. Injuries derailed his progress with both the Sabres and Ducks organizations. He had three goals and four assists in 37 games with San Diego last season and did not register a point in six NHL games.

As an impending restricted free agent, he opted to sign in Germany for this season, but his time there was short-lived.