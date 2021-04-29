Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller retiring at conclusion of this season

BOSTON -- Immersed in life on the West Coast, Ryan Miller still had Buffalo on his mind.
Miller, standing outside the Anaheim Ducks’ dressing room at the Honda Center in October 2019, leaned against a white-painted concrete wall, flakes of gray in his beard, and reflected on the lifelong impression his former home had on him and his family.
“It’s a huge part of my life,” Miller beamed. “People in Buffalo had a huge impact on my life, from the people I saw at the grocery store to people at the rink every single day. I felt fully a part of the community and fully a part of the organization for a long time.”
The Sabres’ organization and the city of Buffalo will forever be linked to Miller, who announced Thursday that he will retire following the 2020-21 season, his 18th in the National Hockey League. Miller will walk away as the all-time leader among U.S.-born goalies in wins, while rankings second in shutouts and games played.
Miller will speak to the media via video conference call at approximately 1 p.m., Eastern.
“It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional,” Miller, 40, said in a statement through the Ducks. “I have decided that I am going to retire after the season having been given more time doing what I love than I could ever have hoped for. Thank you to you my teammates and staff, past and present. I’m thankful to so many who made my career possible and helped me on my journey from youth hockey to the NHL. Thank you to my family for supporting me with so much love and enthusiasm.”
His difficult final season on a young Ducks team – including a .882 save percentage in 12 appearances – is a minor footnote in a tremendous career that spanned four teams, none more so than the Sabres, who drafted Miller in the fifth round, 138th overall, in 1999.
Traded to the St. Louis Blues in February 2014, Miller remains the Sabres’ all-time goaltending leader in games played (540) and wins (284) despite playing in the shadow of Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek. Miller spent parts of 11 seasons in Buffalo from 2002-14, leading the Sabres to back-to-back unforgettable playoff runs that ended with losses in the 2006 and 2007 Eastern Conference finals.
Miller is the only athlete to be named top goalie by the NCAA, Winter Olympics and NHL. The latter accomplishment came when he totaled a .929 save percentage and 2.22 goals-against average while playing a remarkable 69 of 82 games for the Sabres in 2010. Miller also helped the franchise capture the Presidents’ Trophy in 2006-07, winning 40 of 63 games in the team’s 113-point season.
Off the ice, Miller was a pillar in the Buffalo community, as his Catwalk for Charity annual event was well-attended by young hockey fans and proceeds benefitted Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Miller ranks 14th on the NHL’s wins list, 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played (794). He also ranks fifth in SV% among all-time NHL goaltenders with 700 appearances. The only four others with a higher save percentage all-time are Hasek (.922), Roberto Luongo (.919), Henrik Lundqvist (.918) and Tomas Vokoun (.917).
Miller also became a star on the international stage, earning top goaltender honors at the 2010 Winter Olympics with a .946 save percentage in six games during the United States’ run to a silver medal. Miller stopped 36 of 39 shots in the final, which ended with Sidney Crosby scoring the game-winning goal off a pass from Jarome Iginla, seven minutes and forty seconds into overtime for Canada.
Beloved by fans for his big-game heroics, Miller was in goal for 47 Sabres playoff games, including seven during the franchise’s last postseason appearance in 2011. With the team sitting 30th in the NHL and headed toward a third consecutive non-playoff season, a Miller trade was inevitable.
Tim Murray had recently taken over as general manager, assisted by president of hockey operations Pat LaFontaine under the ownership of Terry and Kim Pegula. The Sabres were headed toward a rebuild and Miller was coveted by teams across the NHL. A contract extension wasn’t in the works and trade rumors swirled for the better part of a year.
Yet, news of the deal sent a shock through the organization and Miller, whose wiped tears from his eyes as he addressed the media after learning that he was leaving his adopted home.
Miller and captain Steve Ott were dealt to St. Louis for goalie Jaroslav Halak, winger Chris Stewart, prospect William Carrier and two draft picks. The Sabres have used 15 goalies since Miller’s departure, none of which have experienced sustained success. They’ve also struggled to draft and development a capable replacement, one of several reasons why the franchise is marred in a 10-year playoff drought, tied for the longest in NHL history.