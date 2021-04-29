Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller retiring at conclusion of this season

BOSTON -- Immersed in life on the West Coast, Ryan Miller still had Buffalo on his mind.

Miller, standing outside the Anaheim Ducks’ dressing room at the Honda Center in October 2019, leaned against a white-painted concrete wall, flakes of gray in his beard, and reflected on the lifelong impression his former home had on him and his family.

“It’s a huge part of my life,” Miller beamed. “People in Buffalo had a huge impact on my life, from the people I saw at the grocery store to people at the rink every single day. I felt fully a part of the community and fully a part of the organization for a long time.”

The Sabres’ organization and the city of Buffalo will forever be linked to Miller, who announced Thursday that he will retire following the 2020-21 season, his 18th in the National Hockey League. Miller will walk away as the all-time leader among U.S.-born goalies in wins, while rankings second in shutouts and games played.

Miller will speak to the media via video conference call at approximately 1 p.m., Eastern.