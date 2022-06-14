Former Sabres goalie Carter Hutton announces retirement

Former Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton has decided to retire at age 36, he told the Chronicle-Journal in his hometown of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
“Honestly, I’ve been preparing myself for hockey to be over in some aspect for a while,” Hutton said. “The NHL has evolved into a young man’s league. The average age in the league is now in the early 20s, so I knew that this job wouldn’t be a lifelong one for me.”
Hutton spent three season with the Sabres, posting a 31-49-10 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.12 goals against average from 2018-19 to 2020-21. Hutton signed as a free agent with the Arizona Coyotes in 2021 and played his last NHL game on Oct. 25 against the Florida Panthers. He appeared in only three games with the Coyotes after re-injuring an ankle that he initially injured in his final season with the Sabres.
“Ultimately, I suffered an ankle injury in early 2021, which made the decision a lot easier for me. It restricted a lot of the mobility I needed to be as effective as I once was. This, compiled with a few other things helped me decide on retirement,” he told the newspaper.
He finishes his 10-year career with 235 appearances with Chicago, Nashville, St. Louis, the Sabres and Arizona. His career record was 94-90-27 with a .908 save percentage and 2.76 goals against.
He signed a three-year deal with a friendly cap hit of $2.75 million per season with the Sabres at the start of free agency in 2018.
During the 2019-20 season, Hutton went 102 days without a game, posting a 4.04 goals-against average and 0-8-4 record from Oct. 24 through Jan. 30.
After that season, he told The Buffalo News that an issue with his vision made it difficult for him to track the puck during a two-month stretch.
Even routine practice shots were troubling, he said. A suggestion from Sabres goalie coach Mike Bales led Hutton to seek treatment on what a specialist discovered was convergence insufficiency, a disorder in which a person's eyes don't move at the same time. Therapy throughout the season corrected the issue and helped Hutton win six of eight starts in February, a stretch that had the Sabres in playoff contention at the trade deadline.
Hutton lost each of his final four starts of the season, but he gave the Sabres a chance to win on the road at Colorado, Vegas, Winnipeg and Philadelphia. His final stat line: a 12-14-4 record across 31 games and a career-low .898 save percentage.
The following season, he appeared in 13 games with 12 starts for the Sabres and went 1-10-1 with a .886 save percentage and 3.47 goals against before an ankle injury ended his season.