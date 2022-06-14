Former Sabres goalie Carter Hutton announces retirement

Hutton lost each of his final four starts of the season, but he gave the Sabres a chance to win on the road at Colorado, Vegas, Winnipeg and Philadelphia. His final stat line: a 12-14-4 record across 31 games and a career-low .898 save percentage.

The following season, he appeared in 13 games with 12 starts for the Sabres and went 1-10-1 with a .886 save percentage and 3.47 goals against before an ankle injury ended his season.