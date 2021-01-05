Former Sabres general manager Jason Botterill joins Seattle Kraken

Jason Botterill was not out of the National Hockey League for long.
The former Buffalo Sabres general manager was officially hired Tuesday as assistant general manager of the Seattle Kraken, an expansion team that will begin play in the 2021-22 season.
"Everyone in hockey is extremely excited about what's happening in Seattle, and I am thrilled for the opportunity," Botterill said in a statement through the Kraken. "I'm looking forward to working with the diverse and talented group that (General Manager Ron Francis) has assembled."
Botterill, the first of 22 hockey operations employees fired by the Sabres in June, spent three seasons in Buffalo. He oversaw the drafting of Rasmus Dahlin, traded for Jeff Skinner and signed Jack Eichel to an eight-year, $80 million contract.
The Sabres missed the playoffs in each of those three seasons, as the team compiled an 88-115-30 record during that span. Their 206 points ranked 29th and they scored the fourth-fewest goals. Botterill also received mix results from his trade acquisitions, particularly the haul he received from St. Louis in return for Ryan O'Reilly, and free-agent signings.
Citing philosophical differences, owners Terry and Kim Pegula fired Botterill and replaced him with Kevyn Adams, formerly the Sabres' vice president of business administration.
Botterill and his two assistant general managers, Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley, had two years remaining on their contracts. With Seattle, Botterill will work alongside Francis, whom he's familiar with through Hockey Canada.
Botterill and Francis worked together in 2019 as part of a three-manager group that constructed Canada's team for the IIHF Men's World Championship, a roster that featured current Sabres Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour.
"We clicked from Day 1, with our communication, who would handle different duties, everything," added Botterill. "People are drawn to the Seattle organization because of Ron's professionalism, how articulate he is and how much he cares. There will be no ego in developing this organization, just coming up with the best ideas on how to put our team together."
Prior to joining the Sabres, Botterill was assistant general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2009-10 through the 2016-17 season. During that time, the Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cups and Botterill ran the organization's American Hockey League affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Botterill also played 88 games across six NHL seasons, including parts of two with the Sabres.
"Jason brings a great deal of experience and has worked with some of the best in the business," said Francis.
Seattle can begin negotiating with free agents on Sunday, July 18 and will construct the bulk of their roster through the expansion draft on Wednesday, July 21.