Former Sabres forward Sam Reinhart inks 3-year contract with Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart finally received the contract he longed for in Buffalo.
Reinhart, a 25-year-old forward traded by the Sabres last month, signed a three-year contract with the Florida Panthers, the club announced Wednesday. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Reinhart will count $6.5 million against the salary cap in each year of the deal.
The Panthers plucked Reinhart from the Sabres in exchange for goalie prospect Devon Levi and a 2022 first-round draft choice, a move that provides Florida coach Joel Quenneville with a dynamic, versatile forward to round out the club's top-six.
Reinhart is coming off a season in which he matched his previous career high of 25 goals and did so in only 54 games. Drafted second overall by Buffalo in 2014, Reinhart also finally received an opportunity to prove that he could produce at an elite level without skating alongside Jack Eichel.
Upon taking over as interim coach in March, Don Granato moved Reinhart to center. It's Reinhart's natural position, but he had not played there full-time in four years. In 28 games with Granato as coach, Reinhart totaled 14 goals and 21 points. He finished tied for 11th in the league in goals, despite playing on a last-place team and receiving the most difficult defensive matchups, particularly on the road.
Reinhart has evolved into a reliable two-way player in recent seasons and provided the Sabres with a consistent source of offense. Since becoming a full-time NHLer in 2015, Reinhart has totaled at least 20 goals in five of six seasons. He's also missed only two games over the past four seasons.
Yet, the Sabres never committed to Reinhart long-term. He received a two-year, $7.3 million contract in September 2018. He delivered 44 goals for the duration of that deal but signed only a one-year. $5.2 million contract from the club in October 2020.
"I've truly given everything I could have. For whatever reason, my contract situation has led to this point," said Reinhart during a conference call last month. "I've always been prepared to sign long-term, but the reality of the situation kind of led to this. There were some decisions that had to be made.
"It was a tough spot to be in for a city that's given me so much. I feel like I had been committed and done everything that was asked and it was unfortunate it didn't work out the way anybody envisioned."
Though Reinhart was only a restricted free agent this summer, he notified the Sabres that he did not plan to remain with the club beyond the 2021-22 season. With General Manager Kevyn Adams pivoting to a younger roster, he moved swiftly to trade Reinhart and the move became official on July 24.
“Sam is a gifted and versatile talent that will play a key role for our team in the coming seasons,” Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said in a press release. “One of several players to commit to our organization with a multi-year contract this offseason, we are excited to see how these players come together and continue to build a foundation for success in South Florida.”