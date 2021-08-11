Former Sabres forward Sam Reinhart inks 3-year contract with Florida Panthers

Yet, the Sabres never committed to Reinhart long-term. He received a two-year, $7.3 million contract in September 2018. He delivered 44 goals for the duration of that deal but signed only a one-year. $5.2 million contract from the club in October 2020.

"I've truly given everything I could have. For whatever reason, my contract situation has led to this point," said Reinhart during a conference call last month. "I've always been prepared to sign long-term, but the reality of the situation kind of led to this. There were some decisions that had to be made.

"It was a tough spot to be in for a city that's given me so much. I feel like I had been committed and done everything that was asked and it was unfortunate it didn't work out the way anybody envisioned."

Though Reinhart was only a restricted free agent this summer, he notified the Sabres that he did not plan to remain with the club beyond the 2021-22 season. With General Manager Kevyn Adams pivoting to a younger roster, he moved swiftly to trade Reinhart and the move became official on July 24.

“Sam is a gifted and versatile talent that will play a key role for our team in the coming seasons,” Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said in a press release. “One of several players to commit to our organization with a multi-year contract this offseason, we are excited to see how these players come together and continue to build a foundation for success in South Florida.”

