 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Sabres defenseman Andrej Sekera announces retirement from NHL

  • Updated
  • 0
465629

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the puck against Buffalo Sabres defenseman Andrej Sekera during a 2013 game.

 AP file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Andrej Sekera announced his retirement on Tuesday after almost two decades in the NHL.

The Slovak defenseman played the past 15 full seasons since making his debut in 2006. Sekera played 888 regular-season and playoff games for the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars.

He was selected No. 71 overall, in the third round, by the Sabres in 2004. He played 339 regular season games with the Sabres from 2006-07 to 2012-13, totaling 17 goals and 75 assists. His best season with Buffalo was 2010-11 with 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 76 games.

The pick the Sabres used to select Sekera was acquired at the trade deadline in 2003 from Phoenix along with Daniel Briere for Chris Gratton and a fourth-round pick that Phoenix used to select Liam Reddox.

People are also reading…

Sekera was a key member of the Stars during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in the playoff bubble in 2020, blocking 38 shots in 27 games.

Sekera skated in the Olympics twice and played for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He represented Slovakia eight times at the world championships, helping his country come away with the silver medal in 2012 and wearing the “C” as national team captain in 2019.

Now 36, Sekera played the past two seasons with Dallas after Edmonton bought out the remainder of his previous contract. He played almost 14 minutes a game for the Stars, helping them reach the playoffs for the third time in four years.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his own course

Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his own course

The Sabres' general manager has articulated his "Process" ad nauseum and did it again Wednesday in LECOM Harborcenter: He's identifying a core for his team and letting that group develop and grow together. You're not blocking their ice time or their development path with big-ticket items, at least not now. And safe to say there was lots of happiness throughout the organization as development camp opened Wednesday with seven first-round picks and gobs of other talent on the ice.

Mike Harrington: Even though he's not on the ice, Matthew Savoie already finding his comfort zone with the Sabres

Mike Harrington: Even though he's not on the ice, Matthew Savoie already finding his comfort zone with the Sabres

The Sabres' No. 1 pick of last week's draft in Montreal isn't on the ice this week in LECOM Harborcenter as he makes sure his shoulder injured in the WHL playoffs is 100 percent. The kid is bummed because this was his first chance to show people in Buffalo the massive talent the Sabres just acquired, and because he said Thursday it feels like he missed by only a week or two from being ready.

Sabres sign goalie Eric Comrie to work in tandem with Craig Anderson

Sabres sign goalie Eric Comrie to work in tandem with Craig Anderson

A second-round pick in 2012, Comrie has a .905 save percentage in 28 NHL games since he made his debut during the 2016-17 season. He's been a reliable starter at the AHL level, recording a  .911 save percentage in 211 games played. He's won gold and silver medals at the IIHF World Junior Championship and IIHF World Championship, respectively. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News