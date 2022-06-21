Former Sabres coach Dan Bylsma to coach Seattle's AHL affilifate in Coachella Valley

Former Sabres coach Dan Bylsma has been hired as the first coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate based in Palm Springs, Calif.

Bylsma spent last season as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Checkers, who won the Calder Cup and had some of the Kraken’s prospects on the roster.

“The head coach of our American Hockey League affiliate plays a critical role in developing future Kraken players,” Seattle GM Ron Francis said in a statement. “Dan worked with our prospects this past season in Charlotte and brings a wealth of NHL and AHL experience to our new AHL club. We look forward to Dan guiding our team.”

Bylsma spent the three previous seasons as an assistant coach in Detroit after being fired as the Sabres’ coach in April 2017 on the same day the team fired General Manager Tim Murray.

Buffalo made significant progress in 2015-16, Bylsma’s first season, but the rebuild stalled in 2016-17. The Sabres stumbled to a 33-37-12 record and missed the playoffs for the sixth straight year. The team finished with 78 points in his second season, three less than in the previous season. Players failed to embrace Bylsma’s style and he was criticized for an inability to connect with players on a personal level.

He had a 68-73-23 record in two seasons in Buffalo.

Prior to the Sabres, he won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 and was named the Jack Adamss Award winner in 2011. He is the winningest coach in franchise history. He also coached Team USA at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.