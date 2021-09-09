Former Sabres center Peter McNab to be inducted into US Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Buffalo Sabres center Peter McNab was named Thursday as one of three inductees into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame for extraordinary contribution to the sport of hockey in the U.S.

McNab will be joined by New York City writer Stan Fischler, one of the giants of hockey journalism, and former Philadelphia Flyers player and General Manager Paul Holmgren.

The Class of 2021 will be enshrined with the Class of 2020 at a formal ceremony in December, with details to be announced. One of the members of the Class of '20 is University of Wisconsin coach and former NHL player Tony Granato, the brother of Sabres coach Don Granato.

McNab, 69, ranks 19th among Americans in NHL history with 813 points in 995 regular-season games for four teams. He has had seven consecutive seasons with 70 or more points and six in a row with 35-plus goals while helping his teams to Stanley Cup Playoff appearances 10 times.