A former captain and one of the great team builders in Buffalo Sabres history annually keeps a keen eye on the Stanley Cup playoffs, as well as his old team.

And while Gerry Meehan gives it up to Jack Eichel and the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, he feels what many Western New York fans do, too: The Sabres' day is coming again.

"The Sabres have done a good job of changing the team from one that is wondering what it is all about to one that, I think, is on the cusp of being really, really good," Meehan said Wednesday at Buffalo Riverworks during the unveiling of the Class of 2023 for the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

"Jack Eichel produced a value for the Sabres that led them to be a firmer team. And along with some other moves they made, it's looking like they can be a really high quality team on the move and looking like they're going to be good for a really long time."

Meehan was one of the headliners of the 12-member class that was announced last month and officially introduced Wednesday. The induction dinner for the Hall's 33rd class will come in November at the Buffalo Convention Center on a date to be announced.

Meehan, 76, was the second captain in Sabres history, following Floyd Smith, and played with the team from 1970-74, collecting 94 goals and 208 points over five seasons. He scored 180 goals in 10 NHL seasons with Buffalo, Vancouver, Atlanta and Washington, but is best known for serving as Sabres general manager from 1986-93. He signed Alexander Mogilny out of Russia and brought him to Buffalo in 1989. He also acquired Pat LaFontaine and Dominik Hasek in trades.

The 2021 trade of Eichel to Vegas, of course, shook the hockey world and eventually led to the Golden Knights' Cup victory Tuesday over the Florida Panthers.

"I viewed Vegas from a distance as a pretty good team," Meehan said. "Right now, they become a perfect team on the basis of the result. ... I never got the sense Florida was equal to them. I thought they were an underdog doing a great job staying on top of things, catching people by surprise. Vegas was too complete a team."

The Hockey Hall of Fame will announce its Class of 2023 next Wednesday, and Mogilny is again lauded by web sites across North America as one of the biggest current snubs among past NHL stars. Meehan remains hopeful.

"There's no question, to me, he belongs," Meehan said. "You can say his play on one season (the 76-goal campaign of 1992-93) would make him belong. And then, as a builder for all he did at the time for Russian players? There's no question. He's certainly a huge omission."

Players with NFL ties to be inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame are former Buffalo Bills receivers Eric Moulds and the late Bob Chandler, and longtime NFL lineman Dave Wohlabaugh. Moulds, who played for the Bills from 1996-2005, is second in club history in receptions (675) and receiving yards (9,096). Chandler was Joe Ferguson's top target through the 1970s, compiling 295 receptions for 3,999 yards from 1971-79. He died of lung cancer in 1995 at age 45 and was represented Wednesday by his daughter, Marisa.

Wohlabaugh is a member of the New England Patriots' all-1990s team after a stellar career at Frontier High School and Syracuse University. He played 128 NFL games over nine seasons with New England, Cleveland and St. Louis.

The other inductees include:

• Kara Haun-Rehbaum, a women's basketball star at Canisius College who scored 1,661 points in the 1980s, and then coached the team in the 1990s before moving to Hilbert College, where she is in her 19th year as an athletic administrator.

• Adam Page, three-time gold medalist of the USA Paralympic sled hockey team and co-founder of the Sled Hockey Foundation, providing people with impairments the opportunity to take part in para ice hockey.

• Eden native Otto Orf, one of the most decorated goalkeepers in the history of indoor pro soccer.

• Legendary Erie Community College coach Santo DeSain, who posted a .799 winning percentage in women’s basketball, softball and baseball.

• Former U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team general manager Cheryl Bailey, a Jamestown native.

• Western New York youth sports pioneer and ice hockey legend Bud Bakewell, the first American named to the Old Timers Hockey News Hall of Fame.

• Longtime City Honors High School coach Drake Francescone, who rang up 49 city championships and 12 Section VI championships in seven sports.

• Eddie Malanowicz, a two-sport athlete at the University at Buffalo who captained the basketball and football teams in 1932 and led the hoop squad to a 45-4 record.

Also on hand were representatives of Plant 6, the Hall’s fourth annual Team of Distinction award winner. The softball team won more than 200 tournaments across the East Coast from 1977-2006. The Dick Gallagher Legacy Award for passion for high school sports went to Hall board member Dennis DiPaolo, proprietor of Ilio DiPaolo's restaurant and a longtime benefactor of Western New York wrestling.