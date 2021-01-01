Former Sabres assistant GM Randy Sexton hired by Minnesota Wild

Randy Sexton, one of two former assistant general managers with the Buffalo Sabres under Jason Botterill, was hired by the Minnesota Wild as a senior advisor Friday.

Sexton, who also served as general manager for the Rochester Americans, was one of 22 hockey operations employees fired by the Sabres in June. He had two years left on his contract and was among Botterill's first hires three years earlier. Sexton will now advise Wild general Manager Bill Guerin.

Sexton received a two-year contract extension from the Sabres in February.

In addition to building the Amerks, Sexton ran the Sabres' amateur scouting and assisted Botterill in all aspects of hockey operations. The two worked together with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where Sexton spent seven seasons prior to coming to Buffalo.

In Sexton's three seasons with the organization, the Amerks made consecutive playoff appearances and were on track for a third when the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. During that span, Rochester compiled a 116-65-33 regular-season record.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.