Forecasting where the Sabres will finish in the rugged East Division

Oddsmakers have not provided a promising forecast for the Buffalo Sabres during this 56-game season.

The Sabres will play the same seven East Division opponents eight times apiece: Boston, New Jersey, the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Washington.

It is unquestionably the most difficult division during this unprecedented sprint to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Buffalo News' Mike Harrington and Lance Lysowski predict whether the Sabres will snap their nine-year playoff drought:

Mike Harrington

If we can't see playoff games here, we have to see fun. I think the Sabres can at least provide more of that this year than in previous seasons.

There will be goals, probably more than any year we've seen since Jack Eichel arrived. Legitimate NHL veterans Taylor Hall and Eric Staal are here. So is a future franchise cornerstone in Dylan Cozens.