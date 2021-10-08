For Sabres like John Hayden, preseason finale is last chance to crack opening roster

"You just know the way the game is and the injuries that they're going to be back," Granato said of potential Amerks. "It's almost you start thinking about, 'OK, let's prepare our last guys for when we need them.' Because they've all done very well we can say, 'Oh, it's going to be a very hard decision.' It's not, in the sense that we feel all these guys are going to be used at some point. So we're preparing for that."

"There's a fine line between being in the lineup consistently and being in and out," Hayden said. "I wouldn't say that was my plan early on, for this to be the fourth (team) in four years. But again, I just I know it's cliche, but I take it day at a time and I feel fortunate to be here in Buffalo to help push this in the right direction."

Hayden, who played for Granato on the U.S. National Development Team for two years before his career at Yale, signed a $750,000 deal with the Sabres. His best season offensively has been four goals, 13 points for Chicago in 2017-18.

"He's an up and down almost throwback-type player. Just a straight-line, hard-nosed guy, but he has a presence," Granato said. "Guys enjoy playing with on the line with him. He makes room for his linemates, teammates and he takes a lot of pride in that."