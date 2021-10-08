For Sabres like John Hayden, preseason finale is last chance to crack opening roster

The stories within the roster decisions resonate as the Buffalo Sabres wrap up the preseason with Saturday's matinee in KeyBank Center against the Detroit Red Wings.
Take John Hayden. The 26-year-old winger is on his fourth team in four seasons but hasn't spent any time in the AHL since 2018. Since then? Chicago, New Jersey, Arizona and now the Sabres.
Hayden is on a two-way deal and could be in line to go to Rochester (assuming he clears waivers). But he's had some good moments in camp. He's strong along the boards, dependable in his own zone and can do things with the puck, like when he turned a Columbus defenseman inside-out and fed Arttu Ruotsalainen in front for a goal in Buffalo's preseason opener. And he can give the Sabres an edge they need, as evidenced by his five fights last year in Arizona.
How does Hayden describe his game?
"The Swiss Army knife," he said after practice Friday downtown. "Try and play in all situations. Bring a physical edge but also play with the puck, a possession game and be as responsible as possible."
Hayden was an extra in practice Friday, trading off at right wing with Vinnie Hinostroza on the top line with Casey Mittelstadt and Jeff Skinner. Barring an injury or other roster move, it might be tough for him to be on the ice for Thursday's opener against Montreal. But coach Don Granato said he's impressing upon his players not to obsess over their roster status, because players who start in Rochester might not be there very long and should be prepared for the quick trip back.
"You just know the way the game is and the injuries that they're going to be back," Granato said of potential Amerks. "It's almost you start thinking about, 'OK, let's prepare our last guys for when we need them.' Because they've all done very well we can say, 'Oh, it's going to be a very hard decision.' It's not, in the sense that we feel all these guys are going to be used at some point. So we're preparing for that."
Support Local Journalism
"There's a fine line between being in the lineup consistently and being in and out," Hayden said. "I wouldn't say that was my plan early on, for this to be the fourth (team) in four years. But again, I just I know it's cliche, but I take it day at a time and I feel fortunate to be here in Buffalo to help push this in the right direction."
Hayden, who played for Granato on the U.S. National Development Team for two years before his career at Yale, signed a $750,000 deal with the Sabres. His best season offensively has been four goals, 13 points for Chicago in 2017-18.
"He's an up and down almost throwback-type player. Just a straight-line, hard-nosed guy, but he has a presence," Granato said. "Guys enjoy playing with on the line with him. He makes room for his linemates, teammates and he takes a lot of pride in that."
Hayden said Granato was a huge reason why he chose Buffalo and he also got a thumbs-up on the Buffalo experience from his friend and Connecticut summer workout partner, former Sabres winger Matt Moulson.
"He gave me a guide to Buffalo and we talked about it a bunch," Hayden said. "I went to a Bills game (the season opener against Pittsburgh) and I've seen the passion to tell it's a blue-collar sports town. That's my game, so I'm excited to be here."
Around the boards
• For the second straight day, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and forwards Victor Olofsson and J-J Peterka missed practice. None are expected to play Saturday. Granato said Peterka (lower body bruise) skated on his own Friday and that Dahlin and Olofsson were progressing and should practice Monday.
• Craig Anderson is expected to go the route in goal against the Red Wings with Dustin Tokarski backing him up.
• After practice, the Sabres put defenseman Brandon Davidson on waivers for the purposes of getting him back to Rochester. That leaves them with eight blueliners: Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju, Jacob Bryson, Will Butcher, Casey Fitzgerald, Robert Hagg, Colin Miller and Mark Pysyk.
• The Sabres announced they will have parties in the arena's outdoor plaza for both the season opener and the Oct. 16 matinee against Arizona (party at 11 a.m., faceoff at 1 p.m.). Retiring broadcaster Rick Jeanneret will work his final season opener and introduce the players Thursday. The No. 14 of late French Connection winger Rene Robert, who died in June, will be visible on the ice behind both nets.