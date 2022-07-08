Five things to know about the Sabres third-round pick Viktor Neuchev

Here are five things to know about left winger Viktor Neuchev, whom the Sabres selected at No. 74 in the third round of the NHL draft on Friday in Montreal.

1. He's T-3 in the Minor Hockey League skaters for goals. Neuchev, 18, scored 40 goals and 27 assists in 61 games played with Avato Yekaterinburg this past season to tie for third in goals with Bogdan Senotov from Mamonty Yugry in Russia's junior league.

2. He lead the junior league in shots on goal. The left winger had 363 shots on goal to dominate the category, with 53 more than the player in second place. He also leads all MHL draft-eligible players in goals by 10 and in points by 13. He was fourth in points per game. He also appeared in one game in the KHL for Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg in 2021-22.

3. Another slight forward: At 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, he is another Sabres draft pick with room to add size and strength.

4. He played in U16 and U17 Yekaterinburg teams. Neuchev played two seasons in U16 and and one season in U17 Spartakovets Yekaterinburg from 2017-2020, collecting a total of 33 goals and 31 assists in 68 combined games. He had a plus-minus of minus-3 and plus-2 in U16, and a plus-10 in U17, respectively.

5. He plays for his hometown's rival. Neuchev grew up in Chelyabinsk, but plays for the town's rival Yekaterinburg. The two cities are only three hours apart, and the winger has been given the nickname "epileptic."