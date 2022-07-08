Five things to know about the Sabres fourth-round pick Mats Lindgren

Here are five things to know about Mats Lindgren, a defenseman whom the Sabres selected at No. 106 in the fourth round of the NHL draft on Friday in Montreal.

1. He spent part of the 2020-21 season in the USPHL. Lindgren traveled to Chicago to play for the Cougars for part of the 2020-21 season. He appeared in 10 games, with two goals and nine assists. He also played 22 games for Kamloops of the WHL with a goal and nine assists. He was tied for second in points among rookie defenseman in the league.

2. His father is a former first-round pick. Lindgren's father, Mats Lindgren Sr., was the No. 15 overall selection from the Winnipeg Jets in 1993. He spent time with the Jets, the Oilers and the Islanders, with 54 goals and 74 assists for 128 points in 387 games.

3. He likes to get assists. In the WHL, Lindgren had five goals and 39 assists in 68 games with the Kamloops Blazers. An additional seven assists came in the playoffs this season as he helped Kamloops reach the Western Conference final.

4. He grew up in Sweden, but spent his development in Canada. Lindgren had grown up playing hockey in Sweden, but began playing for Canada's CSSHL U15 Prep A team in 2018. He wore an "A" in his first season in U15, before moving to the Elite 15s for nine games.

5. He originally committed to University of Michigan. He had expected to take the NCAA route with Michigan, but was then drafted No. 7 overall by Kamloops in 2021 and opted to spend the 2021-22 season there.