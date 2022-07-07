 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five things to know about Sabres No. 9 draft pick Matthew Savoie

  • Updated
Matt Savoie (copy)

Winnipeg Ice player Matt Savoie during a game against the Calgary Hitmen in 2020.

 Associated Press
Here are five things to know about the Sabres first pick of the NHL Draft, center Matthew Savoie, selected ninth overall.

1. He led all Western Hockey League rookies in points with Winnipeg. Savoie spent a lot of time scoring goals for the Ice during his lone season in the WHL. With 35 goals and 55 assists in 65 games, his 90 points led the team and all rookies, and was seventh in the league.

2. His brother has a contract with Edmonton. Former Denver forward Carter Savoie signed a rookie contract with the Oilers on May 11, after being drafted in the fourth round (100th overall) by Edmonton in 2020. Carter, who won the NCAA Championship this season with University of Denver, made his professional debut in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors on April 26.

3. He didn't participate during the NHL draft combine. Savoie, while playing for Winnipeg, suffered a shoulder injury in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals and did not take part in the drills at the combine in Buffalo last month. He did attend and do interviews with teams. He's regained full movement and expected to return to skating as early as next week.

4. An undersized speed demon. The 5-foot-9-inch forward weighs a mere 179 pounds, but considers his speed to be a top asset. Winnipeg teammate Conor Geekie, selected at No. 11, described him as "probably the fastest player I ever played with."

5. He applied to join the WHL at 14 years old. After scoring 71 points in 31 games in the U18 Canadian School Sports League, Savoie applied for an exceptional status to play in the WHL at 14 years old. He was rejected, but ended up becoming the No. 1 overall pick and playing 22 games in 2019.

Sports Reporter

I'm from Washington D.C. and a senior at James Madison University studying Media Arts & Design with a concentration in journalism, and also have a minor in sports communications and management.

