Here are five things to know about center Anton Wahlberg, who was selected 39th overall by the Sabres in the second round of NHL draft on Thursday.

1. Wahlberg earned a promotion to the Swedish Hockey League this past season. After playing 32 games and recording 14 goals and 13 assists in the J20-Nationell with the Malmö Redhawks, he got called up to help the SHL team, which was struggling. He made 22 appearances and totaled five points, helping the team win its relegation series.

2. Wahlberg won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Junior Championships. In April, Walhberg scored three goals and three assists in seven games at the championships. He assisted on the opening goal in the gold medal game against the United States.

3. He has a twin brother that played with him this past season. Wahlberg’s brother, Oskar, split time with the Malmö Redhawks at the J18- and J20-Nationell levels. The brothers are much different in size. Oskar is 5-foot-10 and 143 pounds, while Wahlberg is listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds.

4. His size gives him an advantage at the net. Wahlberg, a two-way center, knows how to use his size when engaging in battles to gain possession of the puck and against the boards. Jason Bukala of Sportsnet said Wahlberg “has to be watched closely every time he hits the ice. Big body forward whose pace ranges from average to surprisingly quick, especially off the rush.”

5. He played against Sabres' No. 45 overall pick Maxim Strbak. In the round-robin play of the IIHF U18 World Junior Championships, Wahlberg scored the go-ahead goal with less than four minutes remaining to give Sweden a 4-3 lead over Slovakia, which featured Maxim Strbak. Sweden added on another one to win 5-3 and secure a 2-0 start to the tournament.