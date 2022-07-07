Five things to know about Sabres' No. 16 pick Noah Ostlund

Here are the five things you should know about the Sabres' second pick of the NHL Draft, center Noah Ostlund, selected No. 16 overall.

1. He wore an "A" for the Swedish U18 roster. Ostlund, alongside defender Mattias Havelid, was given the assistant captain honor as a member of the U18 Swedish national team. He scored two assists in five games, winning a bronze medal.

2. He's a playmaker, not a big goal scorer. Ostlund has found the back of the net many times throughout his growing career, but excels in his hockey IQ. He joins Buffalo after being listed second in most primary assists in draft eligible J20 Nationell with 16.

3. He won a gold medal at the U18 World Championships. Ostlund worked his way to becoming a top-three player for Sweden during the U18 World Championships on March 29-April 9. He scored four goals and 10 points in six games.

4. He a small forward and has some building to do. With his small frame, at just more than 160 pounds and 5-foot-10, the Swedish center has maintained his composure despite dealing with high-level forechecks. The Sabres have drafted small forwards before, and Ostlund said building muscle is going to be a priority moving forward.

5. He was called up to the SHL this season. Ostlund got his call to the Swedish Hockey League for 11 games this season, but he didn't record a point. He said after his name was announced that he expects to return back to the Djurgardens in the upcoming season for only one more year before heading to North America.