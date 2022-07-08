Five things to know about Sabres fifth-round pick Vsevolod Komarov

Here are five things to know about Vsevolod Komarov, a defenseman whom the Sabres selected at No. 134 in the fifth round of the NHL draft on Friday in Montreal.

1. He's only been in North America since October. Originally from Chelyabinsk in Russia, Komarov moved to North America after being drafted in the first round (31st overall) in the 2021 CHL Import Draft by the Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL.

2. He spent two seasons in Russia's U16 and U17 development teams. The 6-foot-2-inch defenseman played the 2019-20 season with the Metallurg Magnitogorsk U16 team, where he scored 10 goals and 11 assists in 32 games. Komarov played five games with the U17 team before shifting to the Minor Hockey League.

3. He played in Quebec this season. Once making the move to Canada, Komarov put up 19 points in the QMJHL in 60 games, including two goals and 17 assists. He added two more goals and assists during the team's playoff run this season.

4. He has a "B" rankings from NHL Central Scouting. Komarov, a right-handed shot, was projected as a "B" ranking to go in the second or third round, and was the only Import Draft player to receive a "B" ranking.

5. He was coached by Patrick Roy. In Quebec, Komarov was coached by Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy. Komarov was the team's only selection in the Import Draft that year.