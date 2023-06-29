Here are five things to know about the Sabres’ 109th overall pick, left wing Ethan Miedema who was selected in the fourth round on Thursday.

1. Miedema finished second with the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League 2021-22 season. In 65 regular-season and 25 postseason appearances for the Spitfires, Miedema combined for 15 goals and 28 assists in 90 games en route to OHL Finals, which they lost to the Hamilton Bulldogs.

2. Windsor traded Miedema midway through this past season. As part of a trade with the Kingston Frontenacs, Windsor traded Miedema, seven draft picks and Clarence Center's Gavin McCarthy – who was selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL draft by the Sabres – to the Frontenacs. The Spitfires received Shane Wright, who was last year’s fourth overall pick, and a conditional 14th-round pick. With the Frontencas, Miedema recorded 21 points in 32 games.

3. He scored four goals in one game in March. Miedema recorded his first four-goal game in the OHL against the Oshawa Generals. The Canadian’s performance helped keep the Frontenacs' playoff hopes alive, but they ultimately just missed out. “I have when I was super young playing triple-A (minor hockey), but it’s been a while for sure,” Miedema said about the last time he scored four goals in a game. “It was my birthday tonight, so I probably got a bit of birthday luck.”

4. Another big-bodied acquisition for the Sabres. At 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, Miedema can use his size and physicality to his advantage. For his size, he has strong puckhandling skills and can get around the ice. He was the fourth overall pick for Windsor in the 2021 OHL priority draft.

5. His grandfather got him into hockey. Miedema’s grandfather ran the rinks in Cobourg, Ont., where Miedema is from. Miedema played in Cobourg for a little bit growing up before bouncing around Canada. Kingston is less than two hours away from Miedema’s hometown.