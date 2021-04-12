Five things to know about newly acquired Sabres winger Anders Bjork

Here are five things you should know about Anders Bjork, the winger acquired by the Buffalo Sabres in the trade that sent Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to Boston:

1. Sitting out: Bjork, a 24-year-old former fifth-round draft pick, has been a healthy scratch the past five games for the Bruins. A left wing listed a 6 foot and 197 pounds, Bjork has totaled two goals with three assists and a minus-8 rating while averaging only 12:18 of ice time in 30 games this season. He’s also helped Boston on the penalty kill, logging 48:08 when the Bruins were shorthanded.

2. Familiar face: Bjork was teammates with Sabres captain Jack Eichel when the two played under Buffalo interim coach Don Granato at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Bjork also represented the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2016, totaling three goals in seven games on a team that also included Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Wereneski, Brock Boeser, Charlie McAvoy and Sabres defenseman Will Borgen, among others.

3. College connection: Bjork played three seasons at Notre Dame from 2014-17, collecting four goals with 69 assists for 109 points in 150 games. He was named the Fighting Irish’s offensive player of the year for the 2016-17 season after scoring 21 goals in 39 games.