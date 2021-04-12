Five things to know about newly acquired Sabres winger Anders Bjork

Here are five things you should know about Anders Bjork, the winger acquired by the Buffalo Sabres in the trade that sent Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar to Boston:
1. Sitting out: Bjork, a 24-year-old former fifth-round draft pick, has been a healthy scratch the past five games for the Bruins. A left wing listed a 6 foot and 197 pounds, Bjork has totaled two goals with three assists and a minus-8 rating while averaging only 12:18 of ice time in 30 games this season. He’s also helped Boston on the penalty kill, logging 48:08 when the Bruins were shorthanded.
2. Familiar face: Bjork was teammates with Sabres captain Jack Eichel when the two played under Buffalo interim coach Don Granato at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Bjork also represented the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2016, totaling three goals in seven games on a team that also included Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Wereneski, Brock Boeser, Charlie McAvoy and Sabres defenseman Will Borgen, among others.
3. College connection: Bjork played three seasons at Notre Dame from 2014-17, collecting four goals with 69 assists for 109 points in 150 games. He was named the Fighting Irish’s offensive player of the year for the 2016-17 season after scoring 21 goals in 39 games.
His father, Kirt, played for the Fighting Irish, totaling 76 goals in 171 games from 1980-83
Sabres director of analytics Jason Nightingale was a volunteer graduate assistant at Notre Dame under Anders Bjork’s college coach, Jeff Jackson in 2011-12. Bjork was also teammates with Sabres prospect Andrew Oglevie at Notre Dame.
4. Making the jump: Bjork signed an entry-level contract with the Bruins in 2017 and played in Boston the following season, collecting four goals with eight assists in 30 games as a rookie. He had a career-high nine goals in 58 games during the 2019-20 season. Bjork then appeared in 10 playoff games for the Bruins last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.
5. Team control: Bjork is under contract through the 2022-23 season after receiving a three-year contract extension in July 2020. His will count $1.6 million against the salary cap for each season. The knock against Bjork is he hasn’t shown enough skill to be a top-six winger and not enough physicality to be an effective checking-line player.