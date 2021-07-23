Five things to know about new Sabres defenseman Owen Power

"You don't get those answers any way, that's what really is difficult to understand," Pearson told The Detroit News. "I don't completely understand how they get to this point, but I have to, obviously, respect their decision.

“I think that’s probably one of the big parts of why I want to go back to school, to just be able to experience the true college experience, especially at Michigan with Yost and the fans there, playing in front of them, I think, would be pretty special,” Power said. “Just actually going to class and not do it online. Just being able to do stuff other than go to the rink and home I think would be something that I would like to do.”