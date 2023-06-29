Here are five things to know about defenseman Maxim Strbak, who was selected 45th overall by the Sabres in the second round of NHL draft on Thursday.

1. Strbak captained Slovakia at the IIHF World U18 Championships. Strbak led Slovakia to a fourth-place finish in the tournament, falling to Canada in the bronze medal game. He notched assists in the country’s opening game win over the Czech Republic and in the loss to Canada.

2. He is off to Michigan State next year. Strbak will relocate to East Lansing to play for the Spartans. He’ll play for Adam Nightingale, who was a former video coach for the Sabres and is the brother of Jason Nightingale, Buffalo’s assistant director of scouting. He committed to the program in November.

3. Strbak played for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League. In his first taste of hockey in North America, Strbak made 46 appearances for the Sioux Falls Stampede, notching five goals and 13 assists. He struggled at times, finishing with a plus/minus of -20.

4. His father, Martin, played in the NHL for one season. In the 2003-24 season, Strbak’s father played for the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. He mostly played for the latter, notching three goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances. The Kings had drafted Martin in the ninth round of the 1993 NHL entry draft. Strbak hopes to be a world champion like his father, who won the 2002 IIHF World Championships for Slovakia. Martin also represented his country in their fourth-place finish at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. “He’s been one of the biggest influences on my career,” Maxim told IIHF.com. “He’s been around in hockey for so long, he knows all the situations, good and bad.”

5. Though from Slovakia, Strbak grew up in Finland. Strbak played for Jokerit in Finland at the junior level for three years, just before he came to Sioux Falls. At the U20 level, the two-way defenseman notched eight points in 39 regular-season appearances during the 2021-22 season.