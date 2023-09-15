A lifelong dream of playing in the NHL seemed even further away to Sweden's Filip Cederqvist less than one year after the Buffalo Sabres drafted him in the fifth round.

Cederqvist didn’t sense that his game had improved much during his first season in the Swedish Hockey League in 2019-20. He appeared in 30 games with his club, Vaxjo, but averaged only 9:39 of ice time and, twice he was loaned to a team in the country’s second-tier league, HockeyAllsvenskan.

Many young players in Sweden face a similar challenge. They’re too advanced for junior hockey but not ready to earn a prominent role as a pro. Cederqvist was consumed by frustration and doubt, until he realized that he must decide which path to take at the crossroads in his career.

“Either you give up and think everything is (terrible) and just complain, or you start working harder,” Cederqvist recalled in a conversation with The Buffalo News following the Sabres’ prospects practice Thursday in LECOM Harborcenter. “If you play bad, why do you want to stay there? I didn’t want to stay there, so I worked hard.

"Maybe the results don’t come right away always, but if you do a lot of right things for a long time, it’s going to go fast when you get the chance after that.”

The forward lines chosen by Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert for the Sabres’ first game of the Prospects Challenge on Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens illustrated how far Cederqvist has come since that difficult year at home. On a roster filled with speed and skill, Cederqvist was the selected to skate on the wing next to the Sabres’ top selections in each of the past two NHL drafts, Matt Savoie and Zach Benson.

Cederqvist showed throughout two pre-tournament practices this week that he knows how to use his 6-foot-3, 203-pound frame to create space for his linemates, and he demonstrated that he has a scoring touch in front of the net that can produce more than his nine goals in 55 games during his rookie season with the Amerks. Cederqvist also arrived at camp faster and, through tireless off-ice work the past three months, exceeded each of his goals in the prospects’ fitness testing.

Fans are clamoring for recent first-round draft picks Savoie, Benson, Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen to join Don Granato’s talented roster in Buffalo, but Cederqvist’s difficult-to-find blend of size, strength and skill might separate him in a prospect pipeline that’s considered among the best in the NHL.

“I had to take the long way,” Cederqvist, now 23 years old, added. “I had to fight really hard to get this chance, and I think that’s something I can carry with me, too. I don’t give up.”

The breakthrough for Cederqvist began in 2020-21, when he produced nine goals and 36 points in 51 games with Tingsryds AIF in HockeyAllsvenskan, and it earned him a full-time role with Djurgardens IF in the SHL the following season. Bigger, stronger and carrying wisdom from multiple pro seasons, Cederqvist showed the Sabres in 2021-22 that he was deserving of a contract.

Cederqvist ranked second on his club in goals (14), assists (18) and points (32). The Sabres decided Cederqvist was ready for Rochester. And despite a promising debut season in North America, Cederqvist wasn’t satisfied when he sat with the Amerks’ coaching staff after they were eliminated by Hershey in the American Hockey League’s Eastern Conference final.

The multiple injuries, albeit the product of bad luck, bothered Cederqvist. He also thought that he did not show how much he can contribute more than his 23 points between the regular season and playoffs. His harsh self-assessment didn’t surprise Appert, who learned quickly last fall that Cederqvist has a relentless work ethic. Everyone involved in prospect development with the Sabres thought Cederqvist showed he has the upside to reach the NHL, but he couldn’t get past his shortcomings and left Rochester determined to accomplish every goal the staff laid out for him.

“We think that his trajectory is very strong right now,” Appert said Friday morning. “We don't care about birth year, because some people hit their spot at 19 or 20 and some people might be 25. … What I like about him is we all think he had a really good rookie year in Rochester, and he doesn't. And that shows what he thinks of himself, how competitive he is, and the standard that he holds himself to. And so those things inside of you, that inner drive and that determination, he’s a guy that's been overlooked a lot in his career, in his life. He has that little chip that drives him.”

A power forward must be able to play with pace to stick in the NHL, especially with the Sabres, whose system benefits those with speed and skill. But there’s also a long list of characteristics that separate those who make it and those who don’t. Cederqvist wins key puck battles, creates chaos by screening the goalie and understands the importance of strong defense. Consistency and health will be keys to him becoming a top-six contributor for the Amerks.

The Prospects Challenge is a head start for Cederqvist. He began the weekend on their top power-play unit with Savoie, Benson, Aleksandr Kisakov and Mats Lindgren. And this is the rare opportunity for Cederqvist to compete against his peers after a season in which he was dealing with bigger, stronger, older opponents. Though separating himself from a remarkably talented group of prospects won’t be easy, Cederqvist has proven throughout his young career that he’s up to the challenge.

“I always had a dream to be here,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be here, and I’ve always had that in my mind. The year after I got drafted, it was a really tough year. I didn’t play (much) all year. Then this felt pretty far away. But I did a lot of things right that led me here.”