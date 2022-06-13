 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Filip Cederqvist becomes third 2019 draft choice to sign with Sabres

  • Updated
Cederqvist-Sabres-Development Camp-Scull-Harborcenter

Buffalo Sabres prospect Filip Cederqvist during development camp at Harborcenter on Thursday, June 27, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Sabres signed another prospect ahead of their development camp next month in Buffalo.

Winger Filip Cederqvist, a fifth-round draft choice in 2019, is joining the organization on a two-year, entry-level contract. The 21-year-old had a breakout season with Djuragrdens of the Swedish Hockey League in 2021-22, totaling 14 goals and 32 points in 49 games.

Cederqvist became the third member of the Sabres' 2019 draft class to sign, joining center Dylan Cozens and winger Lukas Rousek. Defenseman Ryan Johnson (first round), goalie Erik Portillo (third round) and center Aaron Huglen (fourth round) have yet to sign with the club.

The Sabres are adding Cederqvist to the list of prospects likely to play in Rochester next season, a group that includes 2021 draft choices Isak Rosen and Aleksandr Kisakov.

Cederqvist had a difficult first season following his selection at No. 143 overall by former Sabres general manager Jason Botterill. After appearing in 33 professional games as an 18-year-old in 2018-19, Cederqvist played for four different teams in three leagues the following year. He posted zero points in five games for Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Then came a stop in the country's second-tier pro league in 2020-21, when Cederqvist had 36 points in 51 games. He earned a return to the SHL with Djurgardens this season and ranked second on the team in points.

The Sabres' development camp is scheduled for July 13-17.

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

