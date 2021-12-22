 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fans age 5 and older must show vaccine proof at Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center
0 comments
top story

Fans age 5 and older must show vaccine proof at Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Oilers pregame

Young fans get pumped up during warmups before the Sabres game against the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 12 at KeyBank Center.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Children ages 5 to 11 must have proof of at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to enter KeyBank Center or Highmark Stadium to attend concerts and events, including games for the Bills, Sabres or Bandits.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The new policy is in accordance with the latest New York State mandate and is effective immediately, the teams announced Wednesday.

The Sabres' next game in KeyBank Center is scheduled for Dec. 27, while the Bandits host Toronto on Jan. 8. The Bills host the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 2.

To verify Covid-19 vaccination, KeyBank Center or Highmark Stadium guests age 5 and older must present either a physical vaccination card (photo not accepted), NYS Excelsior Pass, Clear Digital Vaccine Card (individuals under 14 are not eligible for the Clear app) or government digital vaccine proof from outside New York State.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA has no plans to pause season due to Covid-19

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News