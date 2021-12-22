Fans age 5 and older must show vaccine proof at Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center

Children ages 5 to 11 must have proof of at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to enter KeyBank Center or Highmark Stadium to attend concerts and events, including games for the Bills, Sabres or Bandits.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The new policy is in accordance with the latest New York State mandate and is effective immediately, the teams announced Wednesday.

The Sabres' next game in KeyBank Center is scheduled for Dec. 27, while the Bandits host Toronto on Jan. 8. The Bills host the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 2.

To verify Covid-19 vaccination, KeyBank Center or Highmark Stadium guests age 5 and older must present either a physical vaccination card (photo not accepted), NYS Excelsior Pass, Clear Digital Vaccine Card (individuals under 14 are not eligible for the Clear app) or government digital vaccine proof from outside New York State.