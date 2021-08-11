Ex-Sabres goalie Robin Lehner alleges team medical staff mishandled his injury, others

Former Sabres goalie Robin Lehner said during a podcast interview that his treatment for a high ankle sprain and significant foot injury in October 2015 was mishandled by the team's medical staff and said he wasn’t the only player to endure similar treatment during his three years with the organization from 2015-2018.
Lehner also suggested that the Sabres’ medical staff wasn’t qualified to treat NHL players, as many of their then-recent hires did not have a background in hockey and had “never seen a puck in their life.”
“The (stuff) they did to some of the players when I was there and especially to me regarding my ankle sprain, it was crazy, man," Lehner told former NHLer Cam Janssen and St. Louis Blues rinkside reporter Andy Strickland on their "The Cam and Strick Podcast." "I had a high ankle sprain. They had me on a bike one week after I had fully torn everything, worst-grade ankle sprain. One week after (the injury), they put me on a bike with a special boot. I should have been walking on it maybe six-to-eight weeks after I got it. They had me doing leg presses with like 300 pounds three weeks into it, and I re-sprained everything and ended up having surgery.”
The Sabres had no comment. Dr. Oliver Finlay, their director of sports performance at the time, did not respond to a request for comment. He signed a long-term contract worth $4 million in July 2015, The Buffalo News reported at the time. He was fired after only eight months, the result of pushback from players, The News said.
Finlay works as an independent consultant for a number of pro sports teams and is founder and managing partner of Beautiful Game Group, a sports investment company that focuses on European soccer. Former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley is listed as a managing partner of the company.
Former Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner was dealing with injuries and inconsistency last season before the Sabres decided to walk away from his contract in June. As it turns out, he was dealing with much
Finlay is British-educated and had never worked with hockey players in the past, as he consulted with organizations throughout North America, Europe and Asia in various sports, including basketball, football, soccer, tennis, motorsports and rugby.
The incident Lehner cited occurred during his first game with the Sabres, a season-opening loss at home against his previous team, the Ottawa Senators, on Oct. 15, 2015. He was pulled in the second period after suffering a high ankle sprain. Lehner, who was acquired by Buffalo in June 2015 in exchange for a first-round draft choice, suffered the injury when attempting to play the puck behind his own net and was spotted leaving the arena on crutches in a walking boot.
Lehner said he should have been prescribed conservative treatment, but instead, was given a rigorous return-to-play plan that he believes led him to undergo surgery. He returned to the lineup three months later, on Jan. 15, and appeared in his final game, his 21st of the season, on March 16. His recurring ankle issues late in the season coincided with Finlay’s dismissal.
“I had a high ankle sprain and tore everything in my foot,” Lehner said. “Go through that and there was a bunch of problems. They hired like 12, 13 new people in that team that year that had never played, had never been around hockey. All the medical guys and physios and all that stuff. They took them in from all over the world and had never seen a puck in their life. I ended up getting a lot worse and ended up having surgery at the end of that season because they just kept screwing it up.”
The allegation comes at a time when the Sabres are in a public disagreement with their top center and captain, Jack Eichel, regarding his preference to have artificial disk replacement to treat a neck injury. While Eichel’s agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, said recently that the Sabres agreed that Eichel needs surgery, the team’s medical staff won’t approve of a procedure that’s never been done on an NHL player. The Sabres want Eichel to undergo an anterior cervical discectomy with fusion, which, according to Eichel’s surgeon, Dr. Chad J. Prusmack, on Sportsnet’s "31 Thoughts" podcast, would require a three-month checkup and at least six months for recovery. Additionally, Prusmack said the fusion would carry a 25% chance of the need for more surgery after 10 years and future surgeries later in life.
"That weird, sent-at-9:45-p.m. statement to Buffalo media outlets Friday night did your client no favors. The Sabres are dug in hard and if you and your client want a deal out of town, that's not the way to get it done."
Eichel and his agents are awaiting a trade, while Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams insists he's not making a deal unless it benefits the franchise's long-term plans. Eichel, a 24-year-old under contract for five more years with a $10 million annual cap hit, was limited to 21 games last season because of the injury suffered during a game against the New York Islanders on March 7.
The Sabres initially suggested Eichel could be able to return toward the end of the season, only to have the five-time 20-goal scorer go through 12 weeks of conservative treatment. Drafted second overall in 2015, Eichel would be a prized centerman for any NHL team when healthy, but the medical questions, and Buffalo’s perceived lack of leverage in trade negotiations, have him on Buffalo's roster with approximately six weeks until training camp. The Sabres are scheduled to open the season against Montreal at home Oct. 14.
According to ManGamesLost.com, the Sabres have the third-most injuries in the NHL since the start of the 2010-11 season. Some of their top players have been slowed by high-ankle sprains in recent seasons, including goalie Linus Ullmark and winger Victor Olofsson.
Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the club in February 2011, and one of their priorities was to build an effective sports performance department. Finlay was one of their first notable hires four years later.
Lehner, now 30 and preparing for his second full season with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, exited Buffalo in July 2018 when he did not receive a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent. He signed a one-year pact with the New York Islanders and went public with his struggles off the ice. Lehner entered a rehabilitation facility to treat bipolar disorder and substance abuse.
Despite the injury and off-ice battle, Lehner was a reliable goalie during his time in Buffalo, totaling a .916 save percentage in 133 games across three seasons. But he’s said publicly the pressure of playing in the hockey-mad, success-starved town ate away at him.
“The problem when I talk about Buffalo, right, is if you go through some mental problems or if you go through anxiety or depression or what not, it’s an incredibly passionate fan base,” Lehner said. "Listen, man, you have that energy when you come into the rink. It hits you in the face when you open the door from the parking lot just going to a game. This (stinks). I’m sorry; I’m not trying to offend any Buffalo fans, but then you go and try to play the game you love with the pressure that comes with it, you go out in warmups and it’s just because they had lost for so many years, they hate you. It wasn’t fun. They call out the names before the game and OK they cheer for Jack Eichel but boo the rest.”