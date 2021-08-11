Ex-Sabres goalie Robin Lehner alleges team medical staff mishandled his injury, others

“The problem when I talk about Buffalo, right, is if you go through some mental problems or if you go through anxiety or depression or what not, it’s an incredibly passionate fan base,” Lehner said. "Listen, man, you have that energy when you come into the rink. It hits you in the face when you open the door from the parking lot just going to a game. This (stinks). I’m sorry; I’m not trying to offend any Buffalo fans, but then you go and try to play the game you love with the pressure that comes with it, you go out in warmups and it’s just because they had lost for so many years, they hate you. It wasn’t fun. They call out the names before the game and OK they cheer for Jack Eichel but boo the rest.”