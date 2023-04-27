Former Sabres defenseman Christian Ehrhoff, who is still on the team's payroll in the wake of a 2014 buyout, is coming out of a five-year retirement from hockey to play for his hometown team in Germany.

The Krefeld Pinguine of Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2, Germany's second-tier league, announced they have signed Ehrhoff to a one-year contract. Ehrhoff, who turns 41 in July, last played for the Cologne Sharks of the DEL, the main German professional league, in 2017-18.

Ehrhoff signed a 10-year, $40 million contract with the Sabres on July 1, 2011. It would have run through the 2020-21 season but then-General Manager Tim Murray bought out the deal on June 29, 2014, in a one-time compliance buyout offered to teams in the wake of the 2013 lockout.

Ehrhoff had seven years left on his deal so his buyout thus is spread over 14 years. But under the one-time arrangement, it does not count against the team's cap. The Sabres give Ehrhoff a payment of $857,143 each year on July 1 (his final one is scheduled for 2027), and don't have any cap hit to account for him.

Ehrhoff played three seasons for the Sabres, with a high point total of 33 (six goals, 27 assists) in 2013-14. He played for Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as Ralph Krueger-coached Team Europe in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey before finishing his career in Germany, where he was inducted into the German Hockey Hall of Fame last November.

His best year in the NHL was for Vancouver in 2010-11, when he had career highs in goals, assists and points (14-36-50) in helping the Canucks to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final against Boston.

"After careful consideration over the past few weeks, I have made the decision to return from retirement," Ehrhoff said in comments translated from the team release. "After ... the emotional games that I witnessed live here in the arena, my fire was reignited and I sought out a conversation with my family. After I got their 'go', I approached (GM) Peer Schopp and the sporting management with my idea. We quickly agreed that despite all our convictions, we could only benefit from my comeback with hard work. I'm ready for that and I'm dying to be able to feel the unique Krefeld fans, the atmosphere of (the team's arena) and the scenery in the hall on the ice again."

Ehrhoff played for Krefeld from 1999-2003 prior to coming to the NHL and again in 2012 during the NHL lockout. The current Krefeld coach is Peter Draisaitl, the father of Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl.

“After Christian Ehrhoff took the initiative and he clearly and realistically described to us how he imagines his way back onto the ice, there is no reason not to try it," Peter Draisaitl said. "The coaching staff and I expect Christian to work hard over the next few weeks so that he is physically at the highest level at the start of the season. He is aware of that and we will do everything in our power to ensure that he can perform at his best."