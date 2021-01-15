 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Sabres defenseman Casey Nelson announces retirement
0 comments

Ex-Sabres defenseman Casey Nelson announces retirement

Support this work for $1 a month
Edmonton Oilers 4, Buffalo Sabres 3=

Casey Nelson had been with the Buffalo Sabres since 2016.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Casey Nelson, a defenseman who opted out of the Buffalo Sabres' season, took to Instagram on Friday to announce his retirement.

Nelson, 28, signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 with the Sabres in October and had been with the organization since 2016. The right-shot defenseman may have been a candidate for the team's taxi squad during this 56-game NHL season, but he chose to opt out of playing amid the pandemic.

Nelson, who joined the Sabres as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State Mankato, spent last season with the Rochester Americans, where he skated in 48 games and totaled 12 points.

Nelson has not played a game with the Sabres since the 2018-19 season, when he skated in a career-high 38 games under former coach Phil Housley. Across parts of four seasons in Buffalo, Nelson played in 93 NHL games and totaled four goals with 14 assists.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arttu Ruotsalainen skates at Sabres training camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News