Ex-Sabres defenseman Casey Nelson announces retirement

Casey Nelson, a defenseman who opted out of the Buffalo Sabres' season, took to Instagram on Friday to announce his retirement.

Nelson, 28, signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 with the Sabres in October and had been with the organization since 2016. The right-shot defenseman may have been a candidate for the team's taxi squad during this 56-game NHL season, but he chose to opt out of playing amid the pandemic.

Nelson, who joined the Sabres as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State Mankato, spent last season with the Rochester Americans, where he skated in 48 games and totaled 12 points.

Nelson has not played a game with the Sabres since the 2018-19 season, when he skated in a career-high 38 games under former coach Phil Housley. Across parts of four seasons in Buffalo, Nelson played in 93 NHL games and totaled four goals with 14 assists.

