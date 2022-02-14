Ex-Sabres captain Jack Eichel to debut with Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday

Almost 11 months since his final game with the Buffalo Sabres, Eichel will finally debut with the Golden Knights on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Eichel, 25, underwent artificial disk replacement surgery on Nov. 12, one week after his the blockbuster trade that sent him from Buffalo to Vegas. He went through the physical rehabilitation, skated in a noncontact capacity with his new teammates and, finally, received clearance to play his first NHL game since he appeared to injure his neck on March 7, 2021.

"I think there’s a lot to prove," Eichel told reporters at City National Arena in Las Vegas. "I think there’s a lot prove to myself, I think to the rest of the league, to the organization. I think you’re always trying to prove something. What that is, I think you consider yourself one of the better players in our league and you just kind of want to get back to that. I feel like prior to the injury and last season I was starting to establish myself where I wanted to be and obviously kind of been derailed a little bit with injuries. But just want to get back to where my game was and hopefully take it to the next level."