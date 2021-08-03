Ex-Sabre Michael Peca joining Rochester Americans' staff as assistant coach

Michael Peca, beloved by hockey fans in Buffalo for his heroics during five seasons with the Sabres from 1995-2000, will play a part in General Manager Kevyn Adams' plan to revive the struggling franchise.

Peca, 47, is joining the Rochester Americans' coaching staff as an assistant to coach Seth Appert. The vacancy occurred when Adam Mair became director of player development after one season in a full-time coaching role.

Across 14 years in the NHL, Peca totaled 176 goals and 465 points in 864 games. A second-round draft choice in 1992, Peca was acquired by the Sabres in a 1995 trade that sent Alexander Mogilny to the Vancouver Canucks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Peca won the Selke Trophy for the NHL's best defensive forward during his second season in Buffalo. He was a finalist for the award in three consecutive years and logged three 20-goal seasons, including a career-high 27 in 1998-99. Peca was a key playoff performer for the Sabres in the late 1990s, totaling 13 points in 21 games during the club's run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999. He served as Buffalo's team captain from 1997-2000.

Peca's time in Buffalo ended when he and the organization could not come to terms on a contract, and he sat out the 2000-01 season. On June 21, 2001, Peca was traded to the New York Islanders in exchange for Tim Connolly and Taylor Pyatt.