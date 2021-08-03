 Skip to main content
Ex-Sabre Michael Peca joining Rochester Americans' staff as assistant coach
Ex-Sabre Michael Peca joining Rochester Americans' staff as assistant coach

Former Sabres captain Michael Peca.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Michael Peca, beloved by hockey fans in Buffalo for his heroics during five seasons with the Sabres from 1995-2000, will play a part in General Manager Kevyn Adams' plan to revive the struggling franchise.

Peca, 47, is joining the Rochester Americans' coaching staff as an assistant to coach Seth Appert. The vacancy occurred when Adam Mair became director of player development after one season in a full-time coaching role.

Across 14 years in the NHL, Peca totaled 176 goals and 465 points in 864 games. A second-round draft choice in 1992, Peca was acquired by the Sabres in a 1995 trade that sent Alexander Mogilny to the Vancouver Canucks.

Read the full story from News Sports Reporter Lance Lysowski

Peca won the Selke Trophy for the NHL's best defensive forward during his second season in Buffalo. He was a finalist for the award in three consecutive years and logged three 20-goal seasons, including a career-high 27 in 1998-99. Peca was a key playoff performer for the Sabres in the late 1990s, totaling 13 points in 21 games during the club's run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999. He served as Buffalo's team captain from 1997-2000. 

Peca's time in Buffalo ended when he and the organization could not come to terms on a contract, and he sat out the 2000-01 season. On June 21, 2001, Peca was traded to the New York Islanders in exchange for Tim Connolly and Taylor Pyatt.

Peca helped the Islanders reach the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, but he tore his MCL and ACL on a hip check during the club's first-round series.

Peca retired from the NHL on Jan. 19, 2010, and he's been heavily involved with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres over the past decade. Last season, Peca joined the Washington Capitals as a development coach.

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

