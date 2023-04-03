For a rookie season, Jack Quinn's numbers are passable. Nothing wrong with 14 goals and 36 points, especially as his minutes have gradually increased.

Quinn has topped 15:30 six times in the Buffalo Sabres' last seven games. But for a young player who has scored just once in his last nine outings, his confidence is nonetheless growing. And so is the trust coach Don Granato is placing in him.

"He's playing a more mature game, and it seems like that's grown through the course of the year," Granato said. "And it has exponentially."

In Monday's shootout loss to Montreal, Quinn was on the ice for 18 minutes, 4 seconds, his second-highest total of the season. He's getting time as a penalty killer and showed his flair in that area by setting up Alex Tuch's short-handed goal that clinched Saturday's victory in Philadelphia.

What Granato sees is patience with the puck and plenty of improvement along the wall in battles against defenders. Quinn is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds and got bounced around quite a bit earlier in the season. Not so now.

"He gives up size and strength, gives up the weight. So he has to battle harder than he's going to have to battle when he gains weight and strength," Granato said. "But as far as playing with maturity, it's incredible how he reads. He's been a key, key guy to have on our penalty kill ... doesn't feel pressure or anxiety in that situation like others do."

Quinn was cool on Tuch's third goal Saturday, stripping the puck from Joel Farabee inside the Flyers' zone and quickly pushing it ahead to Tuch for the clincher.

TUCH HAT TRICK. 🧢Alex scores a short-handed goal to complete the hat trick vs the Flyers. pic.twitter.com/vp16RMOk8q — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2023

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Quinn has been working hard to create his shot as well, holding the puck to create time and space on several occasions in recent games. Quinn made the play on JJ Peterka's first-period goal Friday against the New York Rangers, keeping control of the puck until he could get off a shot that caused Jaroslav Halak to give up a rebound that Dylan Cozens parlayed into a perfect back pass.

Look how Quinn holds and holds and doesn't hot potato with the puck. And then Cozens? Well, that's just plain #sickmitts https://t.co/8r85g69q0w — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 31, 2023

Young players would love to see a linear progression, where their game starts slowly and continues an upward climb. The reality, of course, is they have to ride the rollercoaster early in their career through seasons filled with peaks and valleys. Quinn has been riding a high for several games.

"More and more time, more games and just more and more confident," Quinn said. "I feel like my role has gotten bigger as the year has gone on. And it's allowed me to grow and grow. Lots of ups and downs and you're playing really well and you you can only go up but then you have a tough stretch and things get tough. So I think it's almost irresponsible to think that's not gonna happen, but it's part of it. At every level, I've kind of gone through that."

Quinn wishes his totals were better but feels his game continues to grow as he has been more active within the play.

"It gives you confidence, because I am getting looks and creating," he said. "And that's kind of why I don't really feel a need to worry about the numbers. The last two, three weeks it feels personally like I'm getting a little bit better every day."

"Lots of incredible subtleties when you watch him play that he offsets through intelligence and skill," Granato said. "I see a video 10 to 15 times game where next year he will literally just plow through the guy that actually got a piece of him and slowed him. He won't be slowed. And that's going to be something to watch. You see immense potential in his game, rooted in skill and intelligence."

Hat trick trivia

Tuch's hat trick was one of five Saturday in the NHL, the first day with five since March 18, 1989. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was the first day in NHL history to feature five hat tricks and five shutouts (by Carolina, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Edmonton and Florida).

Tuch's second hat trick of the season allowed him to join Tage Thompson (4) as just the third pair in Sabres history with multiple hat tricks in the same season. Dave Andreychuk (3) and Ray Sheppard (2) did it in 1987-88, and Pat LaFontaine (4) and Andreychuk (2) matched them in 1991-92.

The Sabres were off Sunday. They practice Monday in KeyBank Center before heading south for Tuesday night's key game at Florida.