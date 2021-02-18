Even-strength struggles haunt Sabres in 3-1 loss to begin 4-game road trip

Opening salvo: Backstrom gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead with his eighth goal of the season at 17:23 into the first period. With Washington on the power play, Alex Ovechkin took consecutive shots from the left circle, each of which were stopped by Ullmark. However, the second shot left a rebound in the crease that Henri Jokiharju was unable to clear and Backstrom managed to direct it over the goal line.

Trend continues: The Sabres have failed to score first in 10 of 13 games this season. They are 2-7-1 when allowing their opponent to score first and now have a negative-9 goal differential in the first period of games.

Some highlights: The Sabres had an impressive first 10 minutes on the road. Reinhart hit the post on a turning shot that fooled someone in Capital One Arena because the red light turned on when the puck struck the goal. Riley Sheahan also earned a scoring chance after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.

"I think the first 10 minutes, I loved the way we came out," said Reinhart. "We were playing quick, we were supporting each other. We were finding some success that way. It was a bit frustrating. They closed it down pretty well. You try to make the harder play a little bit and try to force some things. It was a frustrating final two periods for sure."