Even-strength struggles haunt Sabres in 3-1 loss to begin 4-game road trip

All Sam Reinhart could do was watch from near center ice as Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson skated toward the Buffalo Sabres net for a breakaway Thursday night in Capital One Arena.
Wilson, who moments earlier forced a turnover when Taylor Hall made an ill-fated pass to Reinhart at the blue line on a Sabres power play, fooled goalie Linus Ullmark with a deke and scored for a two-goal lead in the second period.
The Sabres’ power play, a source of energy and confidence early this season, created more frustration for an offense that is struggling to score. Wilson’s shorthanded marker proved to be the difference in a 3-1 Capitals win over Buffalo, which has lost four consecutive games and remains last in the East Division.
"It was a tough play by me," said Reinhart, who also expressed regret for not attempting to dump the puck into the offensive zone.
Coach Ralph Krueger called the shorthanded goal a "turning point," yet it would not have held as much weight if his team solved its inability to score at 5-on-5. Hall and Jack Eichel have combined for one even-strength goal. Jeff Skinner has yet to score this season. The bottom six did not generate much offense Thursday, either.
The Sabres avoided a second consecutive shutout when Victor Olofsson scored on a power-play wrist shot from the left circle with 8:33 remaining in regulation to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Sabres (4-7-2) have scored only two goals, none at 5-on-5, in three games since returning from the two-week Covid-19 pause. Buffalo entered Thursday with a league-worst 15 goals at 5-on-5 – 22 fewer than the Capitals – so a second-period power play when facing a one-goal deficit was an opportunity to gain confidence. After all, the Sabres’ power play ranked fifth in the National Hockey League.
Momentum swung the other way. Hall skated toward a wall of Capitals defenders upon entering the offensive zone and forced a pass to a well-covered Reinhart, who was unable to fend off Wilson. Rasmus Dahlin, standing nearby at the blue line, wasn’t prepared for the change of possession, giving Wilson plenty of room to score on the breakaway at 6:38 for a 2-0 lead.
"We just keep finding ways to disappoint ourselves," lamented Krueger.
Nicklas Backstrom opened the scoring for Washington with a power-play goal at 17:23 into the first period, and former Sabres winger Conor Sheary pushed the lead to 3-0 in the third period.
The Sabres were unable to take advantage of second chances in front of Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek. Ullmark, meanwhile, made 18 saves in his eighth start of the season. Washington (8-4-3) has won two games in a row.
"It’s a tough situation we’re in right now," said Krueger. "This is now psychology. This is now persistence and character that we need to have to stick with it."
Opening salvo: Backstrom gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead with his eighth goal of the season at 17:23 into the first period. With Washington on the power play, Alex Ovechkin took consecutive shots from the left circle, each of which were stopped by Ullmark. However, the second shot left a rebound in the crease that Henri Jokiharju was unable to clear and Backstrom managed to direct it over the goal line.
Trend continues: The Sabres have failed to score first in 10 of 13 games this season. They are 2-7-1 when allowing their opponent to score first and now have a negative-9 goal differential in the first period of games.
Some highlights: The Sabres had an impressive first 10 minutes on the road. Reinhart hit the post on a turning shot that fooled someone in Capital One Arena because the red light turned on when the puck struck the goal. Riley Sheahan also earned a scoring chance after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.
"I think the first 10 minutes, I loved the way we came out," said Reinhart. "We were playing quick, we were supporting each other. We were finding some success that way. It was a bit frustrating. They closed it down pretty well. You try to make the harder play a little bit and try to force some things. It was a frustrating final two periods for sure."
Robbery: Sheary, now amid his first season with the Capitals, was left wide open while cutting to the net and one-timed a backdoor pass from Lars Eller, only to watch Ullmark make a remarkable blocker save. Ullmark slid to his right and swung his right arm out to deflect the puck wide with 8:15 remaining in the first period.
Chances: Buffalo had 11 shots in the second period, some of which challenged Vanecek. Eichel had a wrist shot from the blue line that created a rebound in front. Dahlin cut to the slot before unleashing a snapshot that created a second chance for Reinhart, who was stopped by Vanecek.
The Sabres could not get close enough to the net to take advantage of Vanecek’s poor rebound control.
"We’re around the net," said Olofsson. "We just can’t find the puck and that second opportunity. We’re working very hard and I think sometimes we might overwork in situations. It’s kind of frustrating, but we just have to stick with it and find those spots."
Poor coverage: Sheary, who was traded by the Sabres to Pittsburgh last February, gave Washington a 3-0 lead at 7:38 into the third period when he scored off a rebound. Eric Staal failed to cover Sheary in front after Ullmark made the initial save on Eller.
Good company: Olofsson’s power-play goal was his 18th since making his NHL debut March 28, 2019. Only two NHL players have more power-play goals than Olofsson during that span: David Pastrnak (22) and Leon Draisaitl (20). Eichel and Kyle Okposo assisted on the goal.
Lineup: Forward Dylan Cozens, who was activated from the Covid protocol list Tuesday, did not return to the lineup Thursday night. The 20-year-old rookie participated in the morning skate and could be an option for the Sabres on Saturday.
Curtis Lazar and Brandon Montour returned to the lineup for the first time since each was on the protocol list. Defenseman Matt Irwin was a healthy scratch after playing three consecutive games.
Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Friday in Newark in preparation for their game Saturday against the Devils in Prudential Center.