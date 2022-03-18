Evaluating Sabres' internal, external options for supporting Owen Power

CALGARY – There has been a detailed development plan for Owen Power since the University of Michigan sophomore was announced by Kevyn Adams, the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager, as the first pick of the 2021 NHL draft.
Adams has been careful to not reveal too many details, though.
The Sabres’ development staff, in addition to Adams and the NHL coaches, have visited Power in Ann Arbor, Mich., but their focus has been to ensure that their top prospect can concentrate on his season with the Wolverines and international tournaments.
“We've built a relationship with Owen, but we want him to be completely present, completely focused, and completely all in because, one, it's the right thing to do, and two, it's what's best for him,” Adams told The Buffalo News.
The next phase of the Sabres’ plan is taking shape ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday. In addition to speaking to teams about his veteran players on expiring contracts, Adams is making calls to try to acquire an experienced defenseman to pair with Power when the 19-year-old signs his first contract with Buffalo, which is expected to happen in April.
Trading for a player with term on his contract can be difficult before the deadline, though the Sabres have ample cap space and the assets to land a player with a skill set that complements Power’s. But these conversations are also useful because general managers across the league are now aware that Buffalo will be an interested trade partner in the offseason.
“We're excited about him, what he's gonna do for our franchise,” Adams said of Power. “So I do think about, OK, how do we make sure that we are setting him up for success? What does he need next to him in terms of a partner to put him on the absolute best path because as good as he is, he's young, and you just need that right type of person.
“What we're thinking about is, is there someone externally out there? Is there someone potentially in the summer if it was in free agency, or is there someone internal that we think this guy might be the right one?”
Rasmus Dahlin was at his best as a rookie when paired with right-shot defenseman Zach Bogosian but did not benefit from having a consistent partner. Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes was a Calder Trophy finalist in 2019-20 because his offensive instincts were able to shine when skating alongside steady Christopher Tanev. Hughes has endured some difficult stretches of play and unfair criticism since Tanev departed for Calgary.
The Sabres will have some intriguing options for Power, who was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year. He has totaled three goals and 27 points in 29 games as a sophomore with the Wolverines and represented Canada at the Winter Olympics. Michigan faces Minnesota in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night.
Internal
Mark Pysyk: It’s possible, if not likely, Pysyk will be on the move before the trade deadline because he’s a steady right-shot defenseman who can play third-pair minutes and help on the penalty kill. Pysyk, 30, is also carrries an affordable $900,000 cap hit this season.
The Sabres’ coaches, players and management are fond of what Pysyk has brought off the ice. His wry sense of humor has been a perfect fit and while he joked Thursday that he never gives “unsolicited advice” to young teammates, he leads by example with his poise on the ice and loves the city of Buffalo.
Pysyk would be a cost-effective option, allowing the Sabres to use their assets elsewhere. Among Sabres defensemen to appear in 40-plus games, Pysyk ranks first in limiting on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5.
Free agents
Troy Stecher: A teammate of Power’s at the IIHF World Championships last spring, Stecher has been limited to 15 games this season because of injury but has performed well defensively when on the ice. He leads Detroit defensemen in limiting shot quality at 5-on-5 and is only three seasons removed from averaging 19:55 of ice time in 78 games for Vancouver.
Stecher would come cheap – he counted only $1.7 million against the salary cap this season – and plays a more conservative game, which would allow Power to take calculated risks offensively. Stecher was paired with Power when Canada won gold at the world championships.
Jan Rutta: A two-time Stanley Cup champion with Tampa Bay, Rutta is currently paired with Victor Hedman and has a reputation for being a reliable defender. He’s amid his fifth NHL season and played in Chicago when Don Granato was an assistant coach with the Blackhawks. Rutta, 31, counts $1.3 million against the Lighting’s salary cap and could be enticed by a bigger role in Buffalo.
Justin Braun: The 12-year veteran of the NHL has appeared in 782 regular-season games and 100 in the playoffs. Braun, 35, can handle top-four minutes, as he’s averaging 20:03 of ice time for Philadelphia. He’s been one of the few bright spots on the Flyers and wouldn’t require a lucrative long-term contract that would impact the Sabres’ plans. His skill set would fit nicely with the way Power likes to play.
“If you have a young defenseman, there's a big benefit if you're pairing them with just a good solid defenseman that can cover up for some mistakes and he understands his role and, and it's part of it is to help develop a young, all-around defenseman,” retired NHL defenseman Ken Daneyko told The News in July. “You hope the defensesman you're drafting high is a good all-around defenseman, but a lot of times maybe they're a little more offense. There's no question you're going to have to learn all aspects of the game and certainly how to play in your zone and just the size and strength.
"You're not as mature physically maybe to handle the rigors at times. So that's understanding the game of positioning and having a good D partner helps with the process.”
Trade
Matt Dumba: This is a pie-in-the-sky scenario because the Wild are more likely to trade Kevin Fiala and retain Dumba long term. Dumba is also an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. But Dumba is only 27 years old, an outstanding defenseman at both ends and Minnesota might have trouble signing him to a long-term contract. This deal would not occur until the summer because the Wild are the in playoff hunt. Dumba also has a modified no-trade clause.
Shea Theodore: Again, the Sabres can’t make this happen until the summer, but we all know Vegas will need to shed salary and add either draft picks or prospects. Theodore, 26, has a left-handed shot but is at his best when playing the right side. He has a $5.2 million cap hit through 2024-25 and happens to be close friends with Alex Tuch.
Connor Murphy: Granato knows Murphy from their time together in Chicago, where the 28-year-old spent five seasons. The Blackhawks signed Murphy to a four-year contract extension in August, but there was a regime change and Chicago needs assets. This is a move that could make sense before the deadline, but the cost would be significant.