Evaluating Sabres' internal, external options for supporting Owen Power

CALGARY – There has been a detailed development plan for Owen Power since the University of Michigan sophomore was announced by Kevyn Adams, the Buffalo Sabres’ general manager, as the first pick of the 2021 NHL draft.

Adams has been careful to not reveal too many details, though.

The Sabres’ development staff, in addition to Adams and the NHL coaches, have visited Power in Ann Arbor, Mich., but their focus has been to ensure that their top prospect can concentrate on his season with the Wolverines and international tournaments.

“We've built a relationship with Owen, but we want him to be completely present, completely focused, and completely all in because, one, it's the right thing to do, and two, it's what's best for him,” Adams told The Buffalo News.

The next phase of the Sabres’ plan is taking shape ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday. In addition to speaking to teams about his veteran players on expiring contracts, Adams is making calls to try to acquire an experienced defenseman to pair with Power when the 19-year-old signs his first contract with Buffalo, which is expected to happen in April.