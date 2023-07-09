When assistant general manager Jason Karmanos spoke to reporters last week, he made sure to emphasize that the Sabres’ development sessions represented an exposure camp and not an evaluation camp.

Sure, there were on-ice workouts in LECOM HarborCenter but the team doesn’t make definitive reads on players in July. This camp’s real nuts and bolts from the team’s own description are to “introduce prospective players to professional work habits and organizational standards.”

Hockey is a business, after all. You don’t need to tell Ethan Miedema that. He fully got that message before he ever got to Buffalo.

The Sabres’ fourth-round pick at the draft in Nashville was a 20-goal scorer in the Ontario Hockey League playing mostly as a 17-year-old last season. Already 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds, he’s got incredible hands, a neat passing sense and a wicked shot. Like most players his age, the left winger just needs his skating and body to catch up with his skills.

But hockey for Miedema in the 2022-23 season took him far past mere puck work. When you’re a key component of the biggest trade in junior hockey during a season, you quickly learn more about the backroom dealings of the sport than you ever expected at 17.

The lesson came on Jan. 9, the day after Miedema had assisted on a pair of goals in the Windsor Spitfires’ 6-3 win over Flint. Miedema remembered it was a routine sushi lunch when he got the call. He had been traded from Windsor, a top team in the West Division, to the Kingston Frontenacs, a group trying to stay afloat in the East.

And the deal was a blockbuster.

Going west to Windsor was Shane Wright, taken No. 4 overall in the draft the previous year by the Seattle Kraken after spending most of the season as the presumptive No. 1 pick. Wright was just back from a gold-medal performance as Team Canada captain at the World Juniors and looking to get more of a Memorial Cup chance with a better team.

Kingston got Miedema, the rights to Clarence Center native (and future Sabres draft pick) Gavin McCarthy, five OHL draft picks and two conditional choices.

“Obviously it was a quick 24 hours or so right there and off I went to Kingston starting to get ready to play,” Miedema recalled. “Just lunch on an off day. I had no idea. Total shock. I’m pretty good at staying away from the social side of trades, especially in January. I was really told the opposite, that we were going to keep the younger guys.”

You’ve heard the stories about how NHL trades are a shock to the system when they uproot families. That happens, of course, to guys in their 20s and 30s. Now imagine that you’re 17 and living with a billet family you met when you got to town. Miedema was going much closer to his home in Cobourg, Ont., only about 90 minutes from Kingston, but he had been in Windsor for much of the previous 16 months.

“It was crazy, didn’t even seem real,” Miedema said. “Now you’ve got to go to different billets in Kingston – and both families I was with were great and I still keep in touch with them – and learn a new team. Windsor was obviously a powerhouse, Kingston had a bit of trouble to create offense. So now it’s another adjustment going from a very offensive environment and system compared to more defensive system and defensive mindsets.”

Rough start, better finish

Miedema was nearly a point-a-game player in Windsor, with 11 goals and 31 points in 36 games. But when he got to Kingston, his stat sheet dried up. His first game with Kingston, an 8-1 loss at Ottawa, saw him go pointless with a minus-4 rating.

It was eight games before he got a goal – and 16 more games before he got his second.

“Really challenging time, to be honest,” Kingston general manager Kory Cooper said in a phone interview. “I think early on when he first got here, he was kind of a shell of himself because he was taken off guard, surprised that he got traded. It was hard on him. New billets, new teammates, all of it. He had a lot going on in his life just finishing high school. It is a bit of a whirlwind when you’re talking about a 17-year-old and that’s not just hockey. That’s life.

“Then the hockey side of is also part of it. New systems, new structures and new teammates. Just a lot happening, but it was more about the off ice. That probably took a toll on him emotionally.”

Miedema agreed.

“It was a total shell shock looking back,” he said. “I’d be the first to say I had no idea. It obviously took me a little longer than I would have wanted and we ended up not making the playoffs, which I’m still thinking about.”

It may have taken a while, but Miedema found the range late in the season. In the last seven games, he erupted for eight goals and 11 points. Included was a four-goal game in a win over Oshawa and a four-point night in the season finale against the Generals four days later. He finished with nine goals and 12 assists in 32 games for Kingston, giving him 20 goals and 52 points on the season.

The four-goal game came on his 18th birthday with family members and his girlfriend in the stands.

“That was pretty cool, a special day I won’t forget,” he said. “Found a groove a little bit too late but those games left me on a high. I haven’t played any game since then until I got here to HarborCenter. I’m just trying to bring that to the offseason. Been training 12 weeks already. I only had eight or nine weeks after rookie year in Windsor (because the Spitfires advanced to the OHL final).”

“Early on, I think he was more willing to give the puck up to a teammate and then try to find the space to get it back,” Cooper said. “But all of a sudden, now he started to be the guy that will hold onto it a bit longer, maybe take it to the net himself.”

Slump affected draft

In Miedema, the Sabres think they found a player with similarity to second-rounder Anton Wahlberg, who already cracked the top league in Sweden. Miedema’s game isn’t nearly as refined as Wahlberg’s but he has the physical makeup to get to that point.

“He’s got that big, skilled, power forward element when he’s on with the skating,” director of scouting Jerry Forton said after the draft in Nashville. “Physically, a very good tester at the combine. This kid’s a very good athlete at 6-4 and he’s going to end up being an exceptional skater. He’s very raw, he’s got to bring it all together. But when you see his game this year when he was in that power forward mode, it was really impressive.”

The Sabres felt Miedema could have been as high as a second-round player in this draft and some predraft numbers bear that out. Miedema was ranked as the 50th-best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, two spots ahead of McCarthy. TSN’s Craig Button had him projected at the tail end of the second round and TSN’s Bob McKenzie gave him the equivalent of a third-round rating.

“He’s one of those guys that could come across in a couple of years as a complete steal at that point in time, because of the skill set and the body frame,” Cooper said. “All those things could really make for a good pro player down the road. He’s got a lot of tools right out of the gate.”

Forton agreed with the notion that the lull Miedema endured after the trade was what damaged Miedema’s draft stock.

“It’s all for scouts and not for me to say but obviously you want to go as high as you can,” Miedema said. “But that’s over now. Whichever team takes you normally loves you the most. I’m just so happy to be with Buffalo. That little downfall in the middle of the season won’t define me as a player. It fuels me to be better next year.”

Miedema’s shot stood out in development camp and he’s working on his play without the puck. During one game of Thursday’s 3-on-3 tournament, he outmuscled a defender along the wall to feed former Junior Sabre Matto Costantini for a breakaway chance. During tight 3-on-3 games in practice, he showed good hands in small spaces as well.

Miedema’s grandfather, Harry Jeschke, ran a rink in Cobourg and got him into hockey at age 5. And Miedema said he’s pumped to be able to have his family, including his parents and two younger brothers, around much more next season in Kingston. The Frontenacs’ near-miss to the OHL playoffs this season provides plenty of motivation.

“At the end of the day, I’m so happy to be in Kingston,” he said. “We just drafted a stud European (Finnish defenseman Emil Pieniniemi, 10th overall in the CHL import draft on Wednesday after being taken in the third round in Nashville by Pittsburgh). Hopefully he’ll come over because we’re going to be a really good team. We’re going to make a big push in this league the next few years.”

“We know he’s going to produce a lot of goals and he’s going to play a massive role on our team,” Cooper said. “We feel like we have a pretty good team and we expect him to be one of those guys who contributes on a high level.”

Cooper has a previous relationship with Miedema, whom he used as a shooter at goalie camps he’s run in Ontario.

“I enjoy shooting on goalies. It’s how you get better,” Miedema said. “Way different than shooting on an open net.”

Miedema said he skated at a couple of clinics with Sabres winger Jeff Skinner, and reacquainted with the Buffalo veteran when he spoke to the prospects last week.

Lots of things coming together after the rough times in January and February.

“These two weeks I’ll never forget, especially going to their table and throwing on that Sabres jersey,” Miedema said. “You meet everybody, talk to (GM) Kevyn Adams and get introduced to the staff. Unbelievable really. ... It’s been a great two weeks. Just an amazing experience.”